BRG Legend Hill Shines at Vietnam Turfgrass Seminar

BRG Legend Hill Golf Resort proved a big hit as the host club for the 2017 Vietnam Turfgrass Management Education Seminar.

More than 70 superintendents, course managers, workshop managers and mechanics from 20 Vietnamese golf clubs as well as representatives from venues in Thailand attended the two-day event at the award-winning establishment.

The gathering was organised by the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) and supported by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) and Club Managers Association of America (CMAA).

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are extremely grateful to the management and staff at BRG Legend Hill for their warm hospitality. The location and facilities at the club are outstanding.”

Just 30 kilometres northeast of Hanoi, BRG Legend Hill is easily accessible from Hanoi (30 minutes driving) and the Noi Bai International Airport (10 minutes driving).

The club is set in the foothills of a legendary property in the Soc Song District, adjacent to the Soc Temple, which was made famous by Phu Dong Thien Vuong (the heaven-sent king of Phu Dong Village), better known as Thanh Giong (‘Saint’ Giong).

As a mark of respect for one of the ‘Four Vietnamese Immortals’, the golf course was named ‘Legend Hill’.

Opened in 2015, BRG Legend Hill Golf Resort has the distinction of being Nicklaus Design’s first golf course in Vietnam. It is also the first golf course in Vietnam to have adopted a unique ‘twin green’ design concept. The 36 different greens within one 18-hole golf course create a wide variety of hole combinations.

At the Turfgrass Management Education Seminar, irrigation was one of the hot topics on the agenda.

The first morning was set aside for the seminar with a field day taking place in the afternoon, at which companies showcased their latest golf-related course products and provided demonstrations. The seminar continued on day two.

Included in a strong line-up of speakers were John Pryor of Hydrogold, Pham Xuan Nga, General Manager at Vinpearl Nha Trang, Bruce Williams, International Marketing Manager for Grigg Bros, Sarawak Golf Club Superintendent Henry Ng and Foley United’s Greg Turner.

To conclude proceedings on day two there was active participation in open discussions and a question and answer session.

Event exhibitors and sponsors were Campey Turf Care Systems, E-Z-GO, Floratine, Foley United, Hunter Industries, Indigrow, Jacobsen, John Deere, Maredo, Rain Bird, Redexim, Shibaura, Sports Turf Solutions, Sustane, Toro, True Surface and Wiedenmann.

Lynge said: “Having previously visited Binh Duong, Danang and Ho Chi Minh City, the AGIF was delighted to head back to Hanoi this year. We thank sponsors, speakers, delegates and all those involved with the organisation. Without their contribution, the staging of this event would not have been possible.”

Emphasising the AGIF’s aim to support the entire industry, the field day was open to members and non-members of the Federation.

The Vietnam Turfgrass Management Seminar was the third event in the AGIF series of Turfgrass Management Seminars and Field Days in 2017.

In January, the AGIF supported the Sentosa Agronomy Superintendent Volunteer Programme in Singapore while February saw the staging of the AGIF Turfgrass Management Exposition in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Philippine Golf Course Management Conference is scheduled to take place at The Orchard Golf and Country Club this week. Further events are in the planning for the second half of 2017.

