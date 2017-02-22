fibodo powers Irish Golf Expo online ‘custom fit’ bookings

fibodo, the online marketplace for consumers to ‘find, book and do’ activities, has partnered with the Irish Golf Expo (IGE) to offer advanced booking for custom fittings. From the Irish Golf Expo home page customers choose ‘book your custom fit here’, select their preferred Golf manufacturer and then book the best available time slot.

“As Ireland’s leading golf show we’re always looking for ways to improve our visitor experience from year to year. fibodo’s platform allows visitors planning their day to book and pay for a custom fitting slot, so they don’t miss out on the opportunity have their clubs made to measure. It’s one, new way we are providing the highest level of customer service,” said Paul Shaw, Director at Irish Expo.

Paul went on: ‘With the build up to the show well under away and more coverage on social media from the brands than ever before, it was important for us to serve new customers who want immediate booking options.’

“We are delighted to be powering the custom fitting services at this years Irish Golf Expo. Fibodo connects golf lovers with brands in 3 simple clicks, leaving the Irish Golf Expo team to concentrate on getting more people into our wonderful game,” said Anthony Franklin, founder and CEO of fibodo.

Irish Golf Expo is Ireland’s largest golf show. This year it is relocating to City West, Dublin on 25th and 26th February 2017 (10am – 5pm). Visitors will be engaged in a unique, interactive golf experience supported by the biggest names in the golf industry.

Aimed at promoting golf participation in Ireland and providing golf enthusiasts with a chance to get up close and personal with the latest equipment, gadgets and golf accessories, the 2017 Irish Golf Expo is an unmissable event in the Irish golfing calendar.

Irish Golf Expo http://www.irishgolfexpo.com/

Click here to check out the Irish Golf Expo booking page on fibodo: https://www.fibodo.com/irishgolfexpo

Fran Bune, Head of Golf, will be attending the show and to find out more about fibodo and how it can help grow your business contact here at: fran.bune@fibodo.com

