Foresight Sports to exhibit at Irish Golf Expo

The team at the Irish Golf Expo are delighted to announce that Foresight Sports Europe will be exhibiting their latest equipment at the Irish Golf Expo on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th February 2017 at Citywest, Dublin.

Foresight Sports have many endorsements from professional golfers and coaches worldwide including Martin Hall, Peter Kostis and Butch Harmon who says “Far and away the best launch monitor I’ve ever used.”

The Foresight Sports team of innovators are known for developing the best measurement technologies for the golf industry and you can get up close to their revolutionary technology at Citywest this month!

Tom Jarrett-Kerr from Foresight Sports Europe gives an insight into their involvement at #IGE2017: “We will be running an open, nearest the pin competition for the duration of the Irish Golf Expo, with our award winning ultra-high-speed smart camera technology and 4K ready FSX simulation software. Visit our Foresight stand to take part for your chance to win several prizes and take on your friends or family in the most realistic and true-to-life indoor golf experience available in the industry.”

Foresight will also be showcasing their NEW game changing technology – the GCQuad. Six years after introducing the revolutionary GC2 Smart-Camera-System, Foresight Sports have once again pushed the boundaries of innovation to create the most accurate, versatile and complete launch monitor available today.

Paul Shaw of Irish Golf Expo is excited to welcome the Foresight team to the event, “We’ve been hearing a lot of great things about the Foresight Sports products including the new GCQuad device… Giving people in Ireland an opportunity to sample industry leading golf technology is at the core of our mission and we can’t wait to see the range in action!”.

Learn more about their range here – www.foresightsports.eu

All tickets bought in advance of the event will receive a free round of golf from Irish Golf Expo tee time sponsor GolfNow. Tickets available from www.irishgolfexpo.com

