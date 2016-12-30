G4L Benefits from Club Leadership Summit

Not-for-profit organisation Golfing4Life (G4L) was the recipient of more than £20,000 at the recent Club Leadership Summit, held this year in the iconic Long Room at Lord’s.

As the official charity partner of the annual summit, G4L will benefit from every penny of the £21,000 that was raised from the seven lots in the live ‘Money Can’t Buy’ auction.

With the prizes on offer highlighted by a trip to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in North Carolina with rounds of golf at Merion and Pine Valley, the money will contribute to bursaries awarded to elite, under privileged young golfers.

Attended by more than 50 of the world’s top CEOs and General Managers, the fifth annual Club Leadership Summit has established itself as one of the best networking and educational events within the golf club world, and was again supported by several industry-leading partners, including Club Inc., Toro, Wheels Up and EZGO.

Several golf industry leaders were invited to address the attendees at the summit, with the speakers highlighted by European Tour CEO Keith Pelley, Quail Hollow Golf Club General Manager Tom Delozier, Billy Casper Golf Director of Talent Management Tom Reilly, and Wheels Up Executive VP and Founding Partner John Colucci.

“We’re thrilled to be the official charity partner of the Club Leadership Summit and the money raised will really make a difference for us going forward,” commented G4L Founder James Byers.

“With so many industry leading figureheads in attendance, the event provided a fantastic opportunity to tell our story and explain what Golfing4Life is aiming to achieve.”

Formed five years ago to help support the development of young golfers whose opportunities are limited by financial constraints, G4L utilises its network and knowledge pool to identify talent that has the potential and commitment to reach great heights in the game of golf.

For more information about Golfing4Life, visit www.Golfing4Life.com or ring James Byers on +44 (0) 201 720 5236. You can also keep it touch with G4L on Twitter at @Golfing4Life_ or on Facebook by searching ‘Golfing4Life’.

