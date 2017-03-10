Golf Industry Leaders To Speak At The Swiss Golf Forum later this month

Popular golf industry speaker Paul Dellanzo to present on “Changing The Face of Golf Golf, Latest Trends to increase memberships and revenues and how to connect the dots in sponsorship, event management and marketing for the benefit of all stakeholders”.

Paul is Chairman of Dellanzo Ltd a leading UK based global golf management, marketing business advisory consultancy and course design company – www.dellanzo.com – who has spoken at golf and investment conferences and golf education programmes for golf federations throughout Europe.

His industry awards include Best Managed Golf Facility in the EMEA and PGA of Europe Five Star Professional of the Year Award and he has opened some of the finest clubs and resorts on three continents.

“We are delighted and honoured to be invited to present to the Swiss Golf Forum. Switzerland is a fantastic place to play golf and a growing golf destination with great courses and good value green fees,” said Paul, a former Vice President of European Operations for Troon Golf who was based in their offices in Switzerland providing an insight into the development of the game there.

Registration will be at 8.30am on Day One March 28th with a message of welcome from ASG President Jean Marc Mommer. Various themes will be discussed over two days with a multi-disciplinary approach including bio mechanics, golf and health, injury prevention; revenue oriented course design by Bruce Charlton, USA, of Robert Trent Jones Design Company. Best Practices by Francois Lautens of Golf Club de Genève, The significance and impact of golf in the Olympic Games by Anthony Scanlon, head of the International Golf Federation.

On Day Two March 29, 2017 the programme will be as per the web site below.

Swiss Golf Forum Kongress + Kursaal Bern AG Kornhausstrasse 3, 3000 Bern 25 +41 (0)31 339 55 00 info@kursaal-bern.ch

http://www.asg.ch/public/swiss-golf-forum.cfm

