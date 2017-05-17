GolfBIC 2018 save the date: 24th January

The UKGCOA and OGRO have announced that GolfBIC (Golf Business & Industry Convention) will return to Harrogate on Wednesday 24th January 2018 alongside the BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME). The event will be a one day education sessions combined with an evening networking drinks reception and is aimed at golf course owners and operators, golf club managers and any other golf industry professionals with an interest in the golf club business.

In order to make sure that the organisations provide the most relevant and interesting programme they have asked potential delegates to say what subjects they would most like to see on the event programme. Please follow this link and select your top 5 subject sessions from the shortlist of 10 suggested topics

UK Golf Course Owners Association http://www.ukgcoa.com/

Organsation of Golf Range Operators www.ogro.org

Tags: BTME, GolfBIC, OGRO, UKGCOA