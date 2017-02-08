Indian golf industry gears up for growth with 6th annual India Golf Expo
Story published at 18:54, Tuesday, February 7th, 2017
Indian golf has seen tremendous momentum over the past decade with the success of Jeev Milkha Singh, Arjun Atwal & Jyoti Randhawa on international soil. The recent rise and success of a new generation of golfers like Aditi Ashok, Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chowrasia, Shiv Kapur & Gaganjeet Bhullar to name a few has further spurred interest in the game across the country. 18- year old Aditi Ashok made headlines across the globe during the 2016 Rio Olympics where she briefly lead the field on the second day. In India the impact was much higher as a whole new audience emerged to begin understanding the game of golf.
India currently has over 250 golf courses with half of that number belonging to the Armed forces. Public courses and driving ranges are a few and far between but despite that the country has over 100,000 registered golfers as per the Indian Golf Union- the apex body of the sport.
The golf industry has been steadily growing with several signature courses ranging from Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman and Arnold Palmer already making their presence felt. With India’s GDP poised to grow at 7% for the 2017-18 fiscal year, the golf industry is gearing up to ride the wave of growth.
The Ministry of Tourism has included golf as a major attraction for tourism in the country with several regions such as Kashmir, Delhi-NCR & Bangalore offering fabulous golf outings for visitors. The golf equipment market too has grown by 10% over the past year and is slated to continue its growth with the increase in junior golf programs and the introduction of more people to the sport.
With that as the backdrop, the 6th India Golf Expo promises to offer exhibitors & attendees tremendous insights and networking opportunities over two days.
What to expect at India Golf Expo 2017
The event witnesses the participation of over 500 industry delegates from India and around the world, over 2000 walk-in visitors, industry conferences, networking lunches & dinners and industry award ceremonies over two days.
Golf’s biggest brands showcase products
The show features over 40 of golf’s leading global brands such as Toro, Rainbird, Ransomes Jacobsen and John Deere showcasing their products to business visitors from 50 golf clubs across more than 16,000 sq.ft. exhibition area. Leading golf course architects including Ernie Els Design, European Golf Design and Pacific Coast Design to name a few.
Exclusive deals on Equipment & merchandise
A giant pro shop featuring global equipment giants such as TaylorMade, Titleist, Callaway, Cleveland, Srixon, Ping, FootJoy, PXG, Honma and XXIO offer exclusive deals in the consumer section to keep visitors thronging the venue.
Visitors Walk in Free
Golf simulators, putting contests, lucky draws & SNAG golf are some of the fun activities to look forward to for the general public. Visitors can walk-in for free to try their hand at the latest equipment or get a chance to win exciting prizes from the daily lucky draws.
Conferences & Networking Dinners
One of the highlights each year are the highly informational GIA knowledge symposium, GCS & MAI turf grass seminar and teaching summit which attract the global golf industry’s best speakers and stalwarts sharing their wealth of knowledge. For the first time, the R&A and PGA Tour will be represented at the event by speakers Dominic Wall (Director- Asia Pacific, R&A) and Christian Hardy (Sr. Director- International Business Affairs, PGA Tour) respectively.
Past speakers include Gregg Patterson (former GM- Beach Club, LA), James Prusa (Sky72 Golf, Korea), Michael Hebron (PGA Hall of Fame), Iain Roberts (PGA- Master Professional), Donato DiPonziano (PGA of Europe), Christian Marquardt (Inventor- Sam Putt Lab), Arthur Yeo (China Golf Association) and Harish Bijoor (Marketing Guru) to name a few.
Industry Awards
Every year, the GIA confers awards upon individuals, organizations & golf courses across categories. The GIA Awards are judged by a jury of industry stalwarts & involves an online poll open to the entire golfing community in India. Past award recipients have been Pawan Munjal, CMD, Hero MotoCorp (Lifetime Contribution Award), Jeev Milkha Singh (Lifetime Achievement Award) and golf courses such as DLF GCC, Karma Lakelands, Belvedere GCC, Hamoni Golf Camp & Mohali Driving Range to name a few.
To attend the conferences, register on www.indiagolfexpo.com/content/delegate-registration-online
Free admission for Walk- In visitors
India Golf Expo www.indiagolfexpo.com
Tags: Callaway, Cleveland, Ernie Els Design, European Golf Design, Footjoy, Honma, India Golf Expo, john deere, Pacific Coast Design, PGA Tour, PING, PXG, R&A, Rainbird, Ransomes Jacobsen, Srixon, TaylorMade, Titleist, ToroTweet