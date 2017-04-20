Irrigation Tops Agenda at Vietnam Turfgrass Management Education Seminar

Irrigation is one of the hot topics on the agenda at this month’s Turfgrass Management Education Seminar. Organised by the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) and supported by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) and Club Managers Association of America (CMAA), the event will be held at the award-winning BRG Legend Hill Golf Resort on April 27-28.

The first morning is set aside for the seminar with a field day due to take place in the afternoon, at which companies will showcase their latest golf-related course products and provide demonstrations. The seminar will continue on day two.

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “With superintendents, course managers, workshop managers and mechanics from more than a dozen Vietnamese clubs as well as representatives from venues in Cambodia and Myanmar a good turnout is expected.

“With educational points being awarded by the GCSAA and the CMAA it’s shaping up to be an excellent seminar with five top-quality speakers addressing important and topical topics.”

High on the list of featured subjects is irrigation with Hydrogold’s John Pryor delivering two presentations – Efficient Irrigation Management (day one) and Irrigation Management in Low Light (day two).

During a career that has spanned more than three decades and covered all facets of water management, irrigation, drainage, management and construction, Pryor has been involved in work at more than 260 golf courses in 26 countries.

Following Pryor onto the speakers’ podium on the second morning will be Pham Xuan Nga, the General Manager at Vinpearl Nha Trang. He will talk about Salinity in Irrigation – Impact on Golf Course and Solutions to Maintain Golf Course Condition.

A graduate from Forestry University, Pham started his career in the golf industry as a deputy course superintendent in 2006 and rose through the ranks. Armed with a certificate in horticulture (turfgrass) from Australia’s Chisholm Institute, he has, among other things, learnt the techniques of tree planting and landscapes, effective use of insecticides and fungicides and how climate affects trees.

Also among the speakers are Bruce Williams, International Marketing Manager for Grigg Bros, Sarawak Golf Club Superintendent Henry Ng and Foley United’s Greg Turner.

Williams, a Past President of the GCSAA and a Board Member of the AGIF, will set the ball rolling on the first day with a presentation entitled Communicating Maintenance Programmes with Management. On day two he’ll return to tackle the subject of Soil Chemistry Management.

Meanwhile, Ng, former Assistant Director of Golf Course Maintenance at Shenzhen’s Mission Hills, will focus on Practical Approach of Low Light on Turf Health and Maintenance while Turner turns his attention to Grinding – Reel Science and Optimum Cut Technology.

To conclude proceedings on day two there’ll be an open discussion of Grass Selection and a question and answer session.

Lynge said: “We are extremely grateful to the management at BRG Legend Hill, sponsors, speakers, delegates and all those involved with the organisation. Having previously visited Binh Duong, Danang and Ho Chi Minh City, the AGIF is delighted to be heading back to Hanoi this year.”

Located 30 kilometres northeast of Hanoi, BRG Legend Hill, which was officially opened in 2015, is easily accessible from Hanoi (30 minutes driving) and the Noi Bai International Airport (10 minutes driving).

Emphasising the AGIF’s aim to support the entire industry, Lynge confirmed that the field day is open to members and non-members of the Federation.

The Vietnam Turfgrass Management Seminar will be the third event in the AGIF series of Turfgrass Management Seminars and Field Days in 2017.

In January, the AGIF supported the Sentosa Agronomy Superintendent Volunteer Programme in Singapore while February saw the staging of the AGIF Turfgrass Management Exposition in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Philippine Golf Course Management Conference is scheduled to take place at The Orchard Golf and Country Club on May 4-5.

Further events are in the planning for the second half of 2017.

For more information and to book an exhibition space, please contact the AGIF Secretariat at pk.ong@agif.asia

BRG Legend Hill Golf Resort http://brglegendhillgolf.vn/

AGIF www.agif.asia

Tags: AGIF, BRG Legend Hill Golf Resort, CMAA, Eric Lynge, GCSAA