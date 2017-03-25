Meeting Expectations by FEGGA Members and Partners

Quinta da Marinha, near Lisbon, was the venue for 21 Greenkeeper Associations, as members of the Federation of European Golf Greenkeeping Associations, to gather for what was two days of energised seminars and discussions, focused on many of the pertinent industry issues we are challenged with today. It was also challenging the representatives with Meeting Expectations in terms of golf today.

The Conference was also attended by many of the leading industry and golf organisations, who equally played a significant role in ensuring that Golf and the supporting industries were well represented.

“The subjects focused on, can be divided into four sessions, these including Sustainable Focus, Responsible Golf Course Management, Education and Greenkeeper Experience Programmes, and Managing your Association. It certainly reflects well on our delegates, in how they presented on these subjects, and the knowledge that exists to determine the successful outcomes that were achieved, and this being backed up by the survey that took place immediately following the Conference,” said Dean Cleaver, FEGGA Executive Officer.

The industry engaged in a series of workshop sessions that focussed on further developing the document that was launched last year by FEGGA “Responsible Golf Course Management”. The document has already received global recognition, but this can only continue if its content remains relevant, and in a format, that provides benefits in how it can be used. The revised changes that will be incorporated will serve to ensure this happens in the future, and allows FEGGA, its Member Associations, and Partners to all gain from its use.

FEGGA continues to do more in bringing people and organisations together, and through its Greenkeeper Experience programmes have been able to enable valuable experiences for greenkeepers in many different Countries. It was very inspiring to hear of some of these experiences from the greenkeepers who presented on their experiences at the Conference, and how it has helped them with the development of their careers.

FEGGA’s role is all about working with its Members Associations, assisting new associations, providing support, sharing information and resources, and this enables them to become better in providing services for their own members. The FEGGA Session “Managing Your Association” focused on a selection of topics, all relevant to today’s needs as expressed by associations. These focused on Stress at Work, and what associations are doing to support this ever-increasing problem. It also focused on Continuous Personal Development, and how associations are using this as a valuable tool to engage with members.

his session also allowed The Turf Managers Association of South Africa to share what they are doing as an association, what their challenges are, and what they are keen to develop to enhance the role as Greenkeepers/Course Managers in South Africa. Again, its proved, that we might be separated by thousands of miles, but we all have similar challenges, but all share the same passion and desire to make our profession stronger in supporting the game of Golf.

“Like all organisations, FEGGA needs good partners to work with,” said Dean Cleaver, “and to enable us to bring associations together, and to produce the materials and tools to keep growing our profession and supporting the greenkeepers that serve it. Jacobsen, John Deere, Syngenta, and Toro through their committed support allow us to do this through this Conference, and we all thank them for this long-term commitment.”

