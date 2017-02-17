New Look for Asian Golf Industry Federation Turfgrass Management Expo

A new venue and a revised format have been confirmed for the Asian Golf Industry Federation’s (AGIF) 2017 Turfgrass Management Exposition.

More than 250 course superintendents and club managers from 20 countries are expected to attend the fifth edition of the event that will showcase the very latest in golf course equipment and machinery and, for the first time, be staged at the Pattana Golf Club and Resort on March 7.

Held under the auspices of the Thai Golf Course Superintendents’ Association (TGCSA), the Expo is part of a three-day gathering in the Central Thai beach resort that is highlighted by the ninth Asian Turfgrass Field Day and a high-profile conference on Sustainable Turfgrass Management in Asia.

The conference is organised by the TGCSA and the Asian Turfgrass Centre for the Thailand Golf Association, with support from The R&A.

Working closely with the TGCSA, the AGIF Turfgrass Management Exposition will feature an array of equipment from 30-plus exhibitors as well as extensive product demonstrations. To accommodate the increasing number of attendees, this year it will be split into two sessions, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “On behalf of the AGIF’s Education Committee and members, we congratulate the TGCSA on their positive initiatives and thank them for their continued efforts to raise standards.

“Based on the overwhelmingly positive feedback we have received in recent years, the format for the Expo has been amended for 2017 with two separate sessions. This will mean splitting the crowds and rotating the audiences. Ultimately this will result in more direct and uninterrupted interaction between exhibitors and delegates.

“This year also sees us moving to a new venue, the Pattana Golf Club and Resort, an all-encompassing recreational sports resort destination dedicated to individuals, families, and groups. The facilities are top-class and we thank the management and staff at the Resort for their support.

“At the AGIF, our role is predominantly to provide support and organise part of the meeting, allowing practical training on the golf course. We are delighted to be supporting education programmes such as this.”

In another positive development, the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA) has allocated 11 CMI education credits to conference attendees.

Emphasising the AGIF’s aim to support the entire industry, Lynge confirmed that the field day is open to members and non-members of the Federation.

In 2016, the AGIF organised Turfgrass Management Seminars and Field Days in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Plans are to run at least another five in 2017.

In addition to Pattaya, the AGIF has confirmed two more events – the Vietnam Turfgrass Management Seminar and Field Day at Hanoi’s BRG Legend Hill on April 27-28 and the Philippine Golf Course Management Conference at Cavite’s Orchard Golf and Country Club on May 4-5.

For further information and to book exhibition space, please contact the AGIF Secretariat at pk.ong@agif.asia

Asian Golf Industry Federation www.agif.asia

