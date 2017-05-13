Provision Events Has So Much Six Appeal

Provision Events (PVE), one of the world’s leading sports activation agencies, proved to be the perfect partner for last weekend’s European Tour’s innovative Golf Sixes at the Centurion Club near St Albans.

PVE, which already boasts an extensive clients list in the world of golf that includes Oakley, the PGA Tour, the R&A and Omega, again teamed up with American Golf to provide its popular fan zone experience at the inaugural event.

The ground-breaking Golf Sixes has been dubbed the sport’s version of cricket’s Twenty20 format and is designed to shorten the game and make golf more appealing to a wider audience.

It made its debut during the first weekend of May when two-man teams from 16 nations competed on a six-hole circuit, with the pairs split in to four groups of four for a round-robin tournament as Denmark secured victory by beating Australia 3-1 in the final.

PVE was the ideal partner for the tournament as it held its popular American Golf Experience complete with pressure putt area, nearest the pin and longest drive simulators.

PVE’s head of sales and business development Simon Jones said: “We have been a regular partner of the European Tour, so it was fantastic to work at the Golf Sixes. It is a forward-thinking new format and is a perfect match for us as a forward-thinking company that delivers exciting and entertaining fan zones.

“We had our simulators which always go down well and I thought the format of the tournament was excellent. It got great exposure from a lot of media, terrific feedback on social media and the crowds were very good. It was a great experience.

“Golf Sixes is louder and a bit more brash than other golf competitions as there was pyrotechnics, and walk-on music, but the golfers seemed to let down their guard a bit and have some fun. I would like to think it becomes a yearly occurrence.

“None of the other golf tournaments need to start doing she same thing – this is something separate that works quite well.”

PVE is again set to team up with the European Tour at the BMW PGA Championship between May 25th and May 28th at Wentworth and will also be holding a fully interactive fan zone at the PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass this weekend.

The company is based in the UK, where it has headquarters in both Ascot and the Isle of Wight, but it’s growing reputation as a major worldwide player has seen it enjoy success in four different continents – Europe, America, Asia and Africa.

It also now boasts storage in China following its success at the Volvo China Open at the end of last month, adding to its existing units in the UK, USA and Dubai.

