Shane Lowry will be at the 2017 Irish Golf Expo

The team at the Irish Golf Expo have announced that Shane Lowry is supporting the 2017 Irish Golf Expo which takes place on 25th and 26th February at Citywest Hotel, Dublin. The Offaly man is a well-known character on the Irish golf scene and has expressed his excitement for Ireland’s largest golf show.

In the announcement via Shane’s Facebook account he gave an insight into the benefits of #IGE and confirmed that he’ll give visitors the chance to meet him and enjoy a live Q&A at Citywest on Saturday 25th February 2017.

He explained about the highlights of the event, including the Kids golf zone (U16s go free), there’ll be an interactive zone, trick shot shows, indoor driving ranges with the best equipment and brands from the industry, a golf travel zone featuring the best of Irish and overseas destinations and much more! For every ticket bought online in advance of the show will also receive a free round of golf courtesy of GolfNow “Making the 2017 Irish Golf Expo an unmissable event…”

Stewart Kyle, Irish Golf Expo is delighted to welcome Shane to the event “Shane is a perfect fit for the Irish Golf Expo, he shares a lot of same values that we have… Highlighting what is great about Irish golf and trying to introduce as many kids and families into golf. We had great fun shooting the video with Shane and the Q&A live at the expo will make it an unmissable event, The craic will be great and give attendees the chance to get to meet this Irish golf hero!”

Shane Lowry, “It’s great to see an event like this in Ireland, and I’m all for growing the game and promoting it to golfers of all ages, there’s something for everyone at the event next month”. He added, “I’m really looking forward to being at the event, and if you’re a keen golfer it’s definitely the place to be!”

To celebrate the announcement, Irish Golf Expo will be giving Facebook and Twitter fans the chance to win exclusive signed prizes from the 2015 WGC Bridgestone Invitational champion.

Irish Golf Expo www.irishgolfexpo.com

