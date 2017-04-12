Thousands Join American Golf to Hit Balls All Weekend

The biggest brands in golf got together with stars of the game and host Denise Van Outen to put on a FREE show that provided the opportunity for golfers, novices, families and juniors to celebrate the game of golf.

Ladies European Tour player Sophie Walker was one of the stars of the show on Friday and Saturday with fellow Tour stars Amy Boulden and Carly Booth. Sophie commented, “Me, Amy and Carly have had a fantastic time at the American Golf Show. It was great to meet so many people who love the game and to get out among the crowd giving hints and tips. We can’t wait to do it all again at the end of the month in Manchester when we’ll be up on stage and meeting fans.”

Budding golfer and TV personality; Denise Van Outen hosted the main stage for the duration of the show, forming a formidable partnership with World Trick Shot Champion Geoff Swain. Denise even found time to get a lesson from LET rookie and American Golf Professional Elizabeth Mallett between stints on stage and will be taking an improved swing with her to the Manchester show! Each American Golf Show is absolutely FREE to enter and all activities in the show, including PGA lessons and club fittings are also FREE. The American Golf Shows are the largest FREE Golf shows in Europe and are setting the bar high for what golfers can expect from the brand.

Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing and Communications at American Golf was delighted with the progress American Golf had made since their first show last year. “Our show last year was a toe in the water. With the London Show and Manchester at the end of April we’ve jumped in the deep end and the result so far has been fantastic,” he said. “The main stage has been buzzing with all the stars and activities that people have been able to see and interact with. The brands have all impressed with their enthusiasm to get involved and our charity On Course Foundation have done an incredible job of staffing the AG Skills Challenge while raising a lot of money for their fantastic cause. We really can’t wait to do it all again at the end of the month in Manchester.

“Held in association with The European Tour and Sky Sports, the show season has kicked off with an incredible event. With round two only 3 weeks away, people can register for FREE tickets at: http://www.americangolf.co.uk/free-shows/free-shows.html or follow us on Twitter @AmericanGolf_UK using #TheGolfShow”

Tags: American Golf, Amy Boulden, Carly Booth, Daniel Gathercole, Denise Van Outen, Elizabeth Mallett, Sophie Walker