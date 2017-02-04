UKGCOA Celebrates Successful Golf Business & Industry Convention at BTME

The UK Golf Course Owners Association is celebrating the success of its annual convention the Golf Business & Industry Convention which took place on 17-18 January 2017.

The event, which is presented collaboratively between UKGCOA and the Organisation of Golf & Range Operators (OGRO) in association with the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA), was held in Harrogate alongside the BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition for the second year running. This unique event attracted more than double the number of delegates of the 2016 conference, and these individuals included golf course owners, operators and leading figures from the golf industry.

GolfBIC was hosted by self-confessed golf addict, BBC’s Naga Munchetty (pictured right) and included keynote speakers from across the golf industry who tackled subjects such as Golf Retail, Making Golf Fun, the US Golf Market, Forging the Team, Growing the Game and much more.

Grant Wright, CEO of World of Golf and keynote speaker at GolfBIC gave delegates an insight into how he has turned four of London’s driving ranges into perhaps the busiest and most popular golf facilities in the UK, if not Europe.

Also on the programme were Award-winning golf facility 3 Hammers Golf Complex, whose owner Ian Bonser and academy directors and PGA Professionals Rob Bluck and John Cheetham shared their formula on how they have successfully attracted hundreds of new golfers to the game from their local community.

In addition to the line-up of top speakers, delegates were able to network and discuss issues affecting the industry at the networking drinks reception on Tuesday night.

Alec Fernihough, Proprietor at Gaudet Luce Golf Club who attended the event, said: “I must admit to coming away from GolfBIC with a number of ideas which I will be implementing this year. Well done to all, I look forward to booking my time at GolfBIC next year and would advise all in the golf industry to do the same if they want to improve their business. It is well worth the time and great value when you look at the effect a couple of good ideas can have on your bottom line”

Videos of each of the presentations delivered at GolfBIC will shortly be available for delegates to watch. To view photos of the event click here (link to https://www.facebook.com/pg/ukgcoa/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1803134979907119)

