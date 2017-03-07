Alcanada Plays Host to Aspiring UK Talent

Club de Golf Alcanada rolled out the red carpet to welcome up-and-coming British talent for a winter coaching camp after linking up with Golfing4Life.

The UK not-for-profit organisation, which provides financial support for young golfers, took a squad of 12 players to Mallorca for a warm-weather training camp, coaching clinics and competitive action.

The award-winning Robert Trent Jones Jnr course – the only course in Mallorca adjacent to the sea – was the stunning venue as director of golf, Kristoff Both, made the generous gesture of donating its top-of-the-range facilities to the talented teenagers free of charge.

Both said: “It is always a pleasure to welcome talented, young golfers to Alcanada and we were happy to help. Golfing4Life is a fantastic project and we hope the training camp will play a small part in inspiring these golfers to a great season and pursuing their dreams of turning professional in the coming years.”

Golfing4Life founder, James Byers said: “We can’t thank Kristoff and everyone at Alcanada enough – they were magnificent hosts. It’s a beautiful course and the practice facilities are outstanding. The weather was perfect and we couldn’t have received a warmer welcome.

“All of the G4L squad thought the course was the most scenic they had played and the greens were lightning fast! It was a fantastic trip.”

Golfing4Life is a not-for-profit organisation which attempts to maximise the potential from its golfers, while also creating a platform from which they can grow as a person and has helped several players achieve national recognition.

Sussex trio Nathan Longley, Charlie Strickland and Alfredo Curbishley, Hampshire pair Josh Oddy and George Saunders, Hertfordshire duo Harry Bigham and Harry Gillespie and Surrey-based Alex Albut and Harvey Byers were joined by Coby Cartwright (Leicestershire), Harrison Ottley-Woodd (Gloucestershire) and Ben Jones (Northamptonshire) for the trip.

Among Alcanada’s many endearing qualities are the stunning views and the centuries-old Mallorca clubhouse. But the course itself provided a stern test for the youngsters as they continued their bid to improve.

Alcanada, which is owned by the Porsche family, was voted the best golf course in Europe by visitors to the 1golf.eu website for an unprecedented sixth successive year in 2016. And this was in addition to being acclaimed as ‘Favourite Course in Europe’ in German magazine Golf Journal‘s annual Golf Travel Awards for five years in a row.

Golfing4Life www.golfing4life.com/

Club de Golf Alcanada www.golf-alcanada.com

