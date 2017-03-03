Amendoeira Celebrates Future Stars With 9th Edition of World Kids Golf Championship

Amendoeira Golf Resort will stage the 9th edition of its Oceanico World Kids Golf Championship over the renowned Faldo and O’Connor Jnr courses from 24 – 28 July 2017, as it strengthens its commitment to inspire young golfers from around the globe.

Encouraging the next generation of golfers through a fun and exciting competition, the tournament allows boys and girls aged 7 to 18 an opportunity to showcase their skills and advance in the game. With a fun-packed schedule, including a Par 3 Parent & Child Tournament played on the resort’s Par 3 Academy course, the annual celebration of golf is always a big hit with families.

Christopher Howell, Chairman of the Oceânico Group, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome young golfers from all over the world for a week of tournament action and family fun. We have always been committed to nurturing talent and it is an honour to host our renowned event for a ninth year.”

Young golfing stars will be challenged across Portugal’s Best Golf Course (World Golf Awards November 2016), the Faldo Course, designed by six-time Major Champion, Sir Nick Faldo, and the resort’s championship O’Connor Jnr course. With three rounds of stableford being played over four days, competitors and their families can also enjoy time experiencing luxury living at Amendoeira Golf Resort. The first-class on-site facilities include: outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts, 5-a-side football pitches, a gymnasium, children’s playground, games room, as well as a restaurant and bar.

With preferential accommodation rates offered to participants for two-bedroom apartments or luxurious five-bedroom villas, Amendoeira provides an idyllic setting for the perfect family holiday. Set amidst an area of outstanding natural beauty and just 35 minutes’ drive from Faro airport, the resort is a must for golf-lovers and families alike.

As well as the internationally-renowned tournament, Amendoeira offers its junior members the opportunity to harness their skills and grow their passion for the game with tuition and weekly competitions via its Kids School.

A host of world-class outdoor practice facilities are at the juniors’ disposal, including arguably the finest par-3 course in Europe, the 9-hole Oceânico Academy Course, one of the largest and best conditioned driving ranges in the region, a practice putting green, and long and short game practice areas. Two-hour junior clinics are hosted every Saturday along with Saturday club competitions played over both championship courses.

For more information visit: http://www.amendoeiraresort.com/tournaments/oceanico-world-kids-golf/

Tags: Amendoeira Golf Resort, Christopher Howell, Oceanico Group, Oceânico World Kids Golf Championship