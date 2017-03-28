Aussie amputees on global stage

The Australian Amputee Open is about to go global. The AAO will become the first Australian event to be sanctioned by the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) when it tees off this week at Melbourne’s Sanctuary Lakes Golf Club (March 28-31).

EDGA’s ‘Challenge’ status affords competitors at this year’s AAO the chance to receive ranking points for the Ranking for Golfers with Disability supported by PING (R4GD), shared by 20 EDGA member countries including Australia.

An EDGA spokesman said: “We are delighted to see Australia adding to the EDGA schedule of events and ultimately Australian golfers contributing to the Rankings.

“Australia is renowned for producing great players and we were delighted to welcome Australia as a member country of EDGA in 2016 and now to have players from this part of the world in the Ranking for Golfers with Disability supported by PING.”

Golf Australia national inclusion manager Christian Hamilton said the Australian Amputee Open was an ideal fit for EDGA badging.

“It has been great working with the board of Amputee Golf Australia who are always looking for opportunities to promote the game and provide international pathways for competition for its members,” Hamilton said. “The 2017 Open will boast a strong field including previous World Amputee Open winners Shane Luke and Geoff Nicholls.”

Amputee Golf Australia president Graham Kenyon said it was a tremendous opportunity to work more closely with Golf Australia in creating opportunities for its members.

“We have been working with Golf Australia on how we can use everything from coaching programmes to tournament initiatives like this to promote the game for amputees and to add value to our membership,” Kenyon said.

The Australian Amputee Open tees off at the Greg Norman-designed Sanctuary Lakes Golf Club from March 28-31.

People with a limb difference interested in Australian Amputee Golf can contact Graham Kenyon, president of Amputee Golf Australia, at kenyonfamily@bigpond.com

Golf Australia www.golf.org.au

European Disabled Golf Association http://www.edgagolf.com/

Tags: Amputee Golf Australia, European Disabled Golf Association, Golf Australia, Graham Kenyon, Greg Norman, Lakes Golf Club, PING