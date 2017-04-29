Bakewell Golf Club receives England Golf’s GolfMark Award

Bakewell Golf Club is the third Derbyshire Club to be awarded the new national GolfMark accreditation demonstrating their hard work and dedication to both junior and beginners’ golf.

England Golf developed the GolfMark award to identify and acknowledge golf facilities that were junior and beginner friendly. The GolfMark award also integrates Sport England’s Clubmark award – a national standard for quality sports clubs recognised across the country.

There are a number of benefits that golf clubs can enjoy by achieving GolfMark accreditation, including increased membership, raising the club’s profile, further development of coaches and volunteers, and greater access to funding.

GolfMark evaluates golf clubs on the following four areas:

Recruitment & Retention of members

Coaching & Competition

Management & Sustainability

Child Protection & Duty of Care

The award will be proudly displayed at the club and will provide parents with the reassurance that the needs and safety of children have been thoroughly considered.

Nigel Furniss, Development Officer for the Derbyshire Golf Development Group, said: “Derbyshire Golf would like to congratulate Bakewell Golf Club, and in particular the hard work of Golf Mark coordinator Val Cousin, on being awarded GolfMark.

“This demonstrates the club’s commitment to encouraging junior golf and creating opportunities for people to participate and enjoy the game of golf. All those involved in reaching this achievement deserve a vote of thanks.”

The club’s President, Geoff Holmes, added: “Bakewell Golf Club are fully committed to developing Junior Golf in the Derbyshire Dales, reflecting the enthusiastic and inclusive approach shown by our dedicated team.

“Having supported the junior section, our Junior Organiser Val Cousin has been instrumental in encouraging young golfers of all ages to take up and enjoy the game by organising coaching, matches, competitions and fun events.

“These activities been supported by our PGA professional Ricky Carvell, who has been heavily involved in delivering coaching programmes at the club.”

Bakewell Golf Club www.bakewellgolfclub.co.uk

Further information on GolfMark and a list of all GolfMark clubs can be found on the GolfMark website, www.golfmark.org or by contacting England Golf Development Team

Email: development@englandgolf.org

The Derbyshire Golf Development Group is a collaboration of a number of stakeholders in the sport including the Derbyshire Ladies County Golf Association, the Derbyshire Union of Golf Clubs, Golf Foundation, England Golf, Derbyshire Schools Golf Association, Derbyshire Sport and the Derbyshire PGA www.derbyshiregolf.org

