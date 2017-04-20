Bakewell Golf Club receives England Golf’s GolfMark Award

Bakewell Golf Club is the third Derbyshire Club to be awarded the new national GolfMark accreditation demonstrating their hard work and dedication to both junior and beginner’s golf.

England Golf developed the GolfMark award to identify and acknowledge golf facilities in England that were junior and beginner friendly.

The GolfMark award also integrates Sport England’s Clubmark award – a national standard for quality sports clubs recognised across the country. More than 30 other sports, including tennis and rugby are also using the alliance to add value to their accreditation schemes and over 10,000 sports clubs have been awarded Clubmark or are working towards achieving accreditation.

There are a number of benefits that golf clubs can gain by achieving GolfMark accreditation, including increased membership, raising the club’s profile, further development of coaches and volunteers and greater access to funding.

GolfMark evaluates golf clubs on the following four areas:

Recruitment & Retention of members

Coaching & Competition

Management & Sustainability

Child Protection & Duty of Care

The award will be proudly displayed at the club and will provide parents with the reassurance that the needs and safety of children have been thoroughly considered.

Nigel Furniss, Development Officer for the Derbyshire Golf Development Group, said: “Derbyshire Golf would like to congratulate Bakewell Golf Club, and in particular the hard work of Golf Mark coordinator Val Cousin, on being awarded GolfMark. This demonstrates the club’s commitment to encouraging junior golf and creating opportunities for people to participate and enjoy the game of golf. All those involved in reaching this achievement deserve a vote of thanks.”

The Club’s President Geoff Holmes, added, “Bakewell Golf Club are fully committed to developing Junior Golf in the Derbyshire Dales, reflecting the enthusiastic and inclusive approach shown by our dedicated team. Having supported the junior section Val Cousin our Junior Organiser, has been instrumental in encouraging young golfers of all ages to take up and enjoy the game by organising coaching, matches, competitions and fun events. These activities been supported by our PGA professional Ricky Carvell, who has been heavily involved in delivering coaching programmes at the club.”

Bakewell Golf Club currently has membership vacancies available and is currently providing membership to juniors up to the age of 18 at £66 per year. Adult membership starts at £360 per year. Visit the club web site: www.bakewellgolfclub.co.uk for more information.

Further information on GolfMark and a list of all GolfMark clubs can be found on the GolfMark website, www.golfmark.org or by contacting England Golf

Derbyshire Golf Development Group www.derbyshiregolf.org

Tags: Bakewell Golf Club, England Golf, Geoff Holmes, GolfMark, Nigel Furniss, Val Cousin