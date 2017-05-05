Bank Holiday celebration for Churchill 

PGA pros Angus Hoare and Phil Lathwood teed up a special tournament to mark their first anniversary at Churchill & Blakedown Golf Club on Bank Holiday Monday.

And members really got into the swing of it with more than 50 turning out to play in the Texas Scramble which was won by lady captain Judy Perry and her team of Joe Perry, Jane Stroud and Richard Probert.

“We’ve had a fantastic first year at Churchill & Blakedown and this tournament was a chance to say thank you to the members,” said Angus. “It’s a club that is going places and the course is one of the most challenging, as well as most picturesque, courses in the Midlands.”

The club has underlined its support for the new professional team by building a new indoor studio for Angus which has state of the art equipment including launch monitors.

Angus and Phil, with young assistant Joe Wier, have proved a popular addition to the club which has attracted a wealth of new members this year including 30 from recently closed Habberley Golf Club.

It has also launched a new Flex-Up membership package and the club, which was formed in 1926, is working hard to grow its junior and women’s sections.

In June, it is set to put on a range of activities for England Golf’s national campaign Women’s Golf Month while Angus is encouraging more juniors and parents into the club through regular coaching at local schools.

Club captain Bob Julier praised the impact of Angus and his team and said the club was excited about its future.

“Angus, Phil and Joe have been a breath of fresh air and with the support of the members we are working hard to ensure that the club is successful moving into the future,” said Bob. “The club has a reputation as one of the friendliest clubs in the Midlands and with its stunning location, fantastic facilities and testing course we hope we have the right ingredients to continue to build on the progress we have made in the past 12 months.”

Churchill & Blakedown Golf Club www.churchillblakedowngolfclub.co.uk

