BGIA Raises £10,000 for The Golf Foundation

The British Golf Industry Association (BGIA) held its 31st AGM at The Woburn Hotel on Tuesday 11th April 2017. Chairman Philip Morley led the proceedings and all the existing board members agreed to re-stand, they were joined by co-opted members Lee Farrar (Amer Sports), Leslie Hepsworth (Srixon) and Julien Barber (Nike) everyone was elected en-block.

Doug Poole, Project Director of National Golf Month used the AGM to update the BGIA members on the progress on the project. The new 2017 NGM website has its own platform. Foremost Golf are supporting NGM. American Golf are giving NGM free space and time to promote at both their London and Manchester golf shows and NGM have purchased a ‘Thunderclap’ which will boost the reach of one of their tweets and hopefully help them to reach 25 million.

The AGM was followed by the BGIA’s Annual Dinner which was sponsored by Today’s Golfer and Golf Monthly and seated 115 members and their guests. The entertainment was provided by Adger Brown who conducted the auction and helped raise over £4,500 for the BGIA’s Grow Golf Fund which supports initiatives aimed at growing golf participation such as Grow Golf and The On Course Foundation.

The lively evening was followed by a bright day with a slight breeze on Wednesday 12th for the BGIA’s Charity Golf Day at Woburn Golf Club, which raised £10,000 for the Golf Foundation. The winners were from Motocaddy and their team comprised of Neil Parker, Oliver Churcher, Peter Durham and David Murch.

The BGIA thanked all its members that entered teams and offered prizes and Woburn for donating the course. BGIA Chairman Philip Morley said: “The BGIA Annual Dinner and Charity Golf Day is always extremely well-attended. Members recognise it as an opportunity to entertain their guests and raise money for worthwhile charities like Grow Golf and Th e Golf Foundation. The event also gives us the opportunity to listen to the views of the entire golf industry so that we can unite to grow the game.”

The BGIA is the lead trade body representing UK manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors of golf products and services.

