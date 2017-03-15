BGIA’s Grow Golf Fund to Finance On Course Foundation Events

The BGIA’s Grow Golf Fund have granted On Course Foundation funding to cover the cost of four 2-day Golf Skills and Employment Courses in conjunction with the nationwide Personnel Recovery Centres (PRC’s), supporting our injured soldiers.

Events will be held alongside Edinburgh PRC, Colchester PRC, Tedworth House PRC and Catterick PRC, introducing and re-introducing wounded, injured and sick Service personnel to the game of golf and informing them about the possible employment opportunities that are available within the golf industry.

The Grow Golf Fund was set up in April 2007, when four giants of the golf industry joined forces in an unprecedented move to help grow the game of golf. Acushnet, Callaway, Ping and Taylor Made/Adidas, under the umbrella of the BGIA, launched a new initiative to stimulate golf participation across all age groups, geographic regions and social backgrounds in the UK. These companies have now been joined by Brand Fusion, Eaton Golf Pride, Motocaddy, Peter Millar, SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS, Wilson and Yonex, they all contribute annually to the fund. Organisations such as The Golf Foundation, England Golf Partnership and National Golf Month have all benefitted from Grow Golf Funds.

Grow Golf Chair Bob Smith said: “Grow Golf are delighted to be able to support the recovery of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and Veterans whilst achieving our mission which is to grow the game of golf. The work of the On Course Foundation through Golf Skills & Employment Events allow attendees to fully explore how golf can help them on the road to recovery, and how the industry can provide employment.”

On Course Foundation Managing Director Alistair McKay Forbes commented, “We are delighted to receive this funding from the Grow Golf Fund. Despite the lack of combat related injuries within the military since pulling our troops out of the Middle East, we are unfortunately seeing more Service personnel than ever on the recovery pathway with many looking at the prospect of an impending medical discharge. The Golf Skills and Employment Course that we are offering to the Recovery Centres give wounded, injured and sick Service personnel the opportunity to try a new sport, gain confidence and find out more about a potential career in the golf industry after medical discharge. Golf is one of the only sports that can be played on a level playing field with able bodied people. We would like to thank the BGIA for this generous grant.”

These events are part of the On Course Foundation’s wider programme to support the recovery of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and Veterans through the game of golf.

The Grow Golf Fund www.bgia.org.uk/growgolf

On Course Foundation www.oncoursefoundation.com

