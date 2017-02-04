Cranleigh Paves The Way To Welcome Novice Golfers

Cranleigh Golf & Country Club is breaking down the barriers for novice golfers with a new Academy membership option.

The picturesque par-68 parkland course, which focuses on strategy and accuracy, is seen as an ideal venue for beginners to make the journey from non-golfers to respected club members.

At 5,644 yards, it is not long by modern standards, but with the Surrey Hills acting as the attractive setting, Cranleigh offers a beautifully-maintained course with an abundance of tree-lined fairways, fast greens and a variety of testing par-three holes throughout the round.

The Academy membership, which costs just £45 per month, includes seven-day access to the course, a monthly lesson with the resident PGA professional, complimentary range tokens, an assigned full member ‘buddy’, rules clinics and several other benefits.

Cranleigh head professional, Karl Morgan, said: “Taking up golf can be pretty daunting to new golfers who want to join a club, so we wanted to make it a more attractive proposition.

“There can be a steep learning curve for those who want to take up the game but hopefully this will make things easier. We want to see more people playing the game and we believe this is the ideal stepping stone to get involved.”

The new scheme – which comes with a six-month minimum commitment – is open to all ages and Academy members can upgrade to full membership at any time, when they will receive their official CONGU handicap.

Morgan said: “It’s easy to forget that all of us were novices when we first picked up a club.

“There are people out there of all ages who want to learn and enjoy this great game and have never had the opportunity. It would be our pleasure to welcome them to and help them on their way.”

Aside from the golf and the newly-refurbished driving range, the country club has seen more than £100,000 worth of investment in recent months with gym and spa facilities, a swimming pool and tennis courts, while the converted barn clubhouse offers a broad menu and a memorable dining experience.

