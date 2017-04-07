Dan Walker Gets Behind Initiative to Help Girls Get Golfing

TV presenter and golf fanatic Dan Walker has added his support to National Golf Month, the annual campaign aimed at growing participation.

Walker, who plays with a low-handicap and writes a column for Golf Monthly, will support the #GirlsGetGolfing initiative through social media.

Talking about his love of the game, Walker said, “I love the dedication needed to get better, that rush you get on the first tee and watching the pros make it look easy. I love the smell of the grass, the camaraderie, the tension, the fear, the technology and that one shot you hit which keeps you coming back!”

Walker joins a list of celebrities who have already declared their backing for the campaign, including England’s number one golfer Charley Hull, Ryder Cup winning Captain Paul McGinely, Ladies European Tour Pro Mel Reid and fellow TV presenter Naga Munchetty.

Speaking about Walker’s support, Doug Poole, Project Director of National Golf Month said: “Dan’s a mad-keen golfer, a great personality and wonderful advocate for our drive to get more women on the courses and in the ranges.

“To have his support, together with the plethora of opportunities on offer for clubs, centres and pros to grow their golf businesses, it shows that momentum for the campaign is really building as we edge closer to May. There is still time to get involved and create innovative taster sessions to help bring our sport to new audiences.”

National Golf Month is an annual programme aimed at growing participation in the sport coordinated by the British Golf Industry Association. For May 2017, it will focus on encouraging women to take up the game as its primary target for this year’s month long campaign, which starts on May 1st 2017. Golf clubs, centres and pros can now upload free opportunities for new and lapsed players to try golf in May by visiting www.nationalgolfmonth.com The social media thunderclap is set to go live on 28 April and has attracted support from Sport England. To sign up and for more information, please click here.

