EDGA Tournament Series 2017 has “powerful message”

The European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) is set to launch its international ‘Tournament Series 2017’, staged for competitive golfers with disabilities.

Nine tournaments have been confirmed so far in Spain, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Scotland, Austria, Portugal and France. Last year the first event was held in April but for 2017 EDGA players tee-off the comprehensive season this weekend with the Spanish Open, held at the Parador de Málaga Golf Resort (February 11-12), organised by Real Federación Española Golf.

With discussions taking place to stage further tournaments in Italy, Finland, Switzerland and Germany, it is hoped that this year’s tournament roster will mirror or exceed the 13 of 2016 as the Series grows (in 2013 there were four tournaments staged), attracting more players from a greater number of countries.

Highlights include the European Team Championship 2017 at Quinta do Lago, Portugal Algarve, in June, which is organised by the European Golf Association (EGA), and, being staged at Fairmont St. Andrews in August, the Scottish Open held at the Home of Golf looks set to be a magnet for players from 20 countries as they seek to improve their places on the Ranking for Golfers with Disability supported by PING. All nine tournaments so far finalised should offer a fantastic sporting occasion for the players taking part.

EDGA President Tony Bennett said: “Every tournament in the schedule is fortunate to have a really good venue for the players and great national support for our golfers who wish to compete at constantly higher levels.

“EDGA is now backed by 20 national golf federations and this is a fantastic reflection of the growing stature of the Tournament Series, the hard work of EDGA staff and volunteers and most importantly, the attitude and camaraderie of all the players who tee it up for these events.”

Supported by The R&A, the European Tour, and European Tour players (notably EDGA Ambassador Lee Westwood), EDGA is looking for Corporate Partners and event sponsors to reflect and facilitate its growth internationally.

Key to its objectives, EDGA has been and continues to work on political alignment in order to influence the Paralympic movement so that elite golfers with a disability are able to take their golf to the very highest international level. EDGA sits on the International Golf Federation (IGF) Golfers with Disability Committee.

Globally respected golf club manufacturer PING became the key supporter behind the Ranking in 2016, while the Algarve Tourist Association became EDGA’s first Corporate Partner in 2015 and this relationship has thrived. Event sponsors recently have included internationally acclaimed golf apparel brand Glenmuir.

Tony Bennett added: “We believe that EDGA’s continued growth and its powerful message regarding Paralympic representation is of genuine interest to prospective partners from the business world. Helping us to grow at this time can be part of a significant and progressive story for the right partners.”

With the slogan ‘Golfers First’, EDGA is an organisation which was set up to help individuals with impairment to start, stay, succeed and enjoy golf and which now provides advice and guidance for organisations on tournaments, training and services to golfers with disability. EDGA welcomes elite and developing players to its tournaments.

