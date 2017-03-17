English Disability Open returns to Warwickshire

England Golf is again partnering BALASA Golf to co-sanction a championship for golfers of all impairments, creating one umbrella event for disabled golf in England.

The second English Disability Open will return to The Warwickshire Golf Club from 26-27 August, 2017. It will be played over both the Earls and Kings courses. Practice rounds are available on Friday 25 August.

Jamie Blair, Disability Manager for England Golf, commented: “This partnership aims to deliver a successful and memorable tournament for all and encourage golfers of all impairments to come together to compete using the handicap system and against the challenge of the course.”

The championship will be open to all British disabled golfers who meet the definitions of impairment as set out in the conditions and who hold a CONGU handicap with competition status.

Although this is not a European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) badged event, players holding an EDGA Medical Pass will be able to submit scores from this event to the EDGA Rankings.

Golfers, regardless of their impairment, will play in three handicap categories over 36 holes. Category One and Two golfers will compete in stroke play events and Category Three golfers will play a stableford competition.

Awards will be made to the winner of each handicap category. Prizes will also be awarded for highest placed junior and female players.

Conditions and entry forms for the English Disability Open 2017 can be viewed and downloaded from the England Golf website

Entries will be accepted on a first come, first served basis with a reserve list in operation. Following feedback from last year’s event, entry will be solely for the competition at £80, with competitors free to choose their own accommodation and food arrangements.

BALASA is the charity promoting golf for all disabilities and nominates selections for the European Disabled Team and individual championships. For more information visit www.balasa.org

England Golf www.englandgolf.org

