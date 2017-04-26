Former Westlife Star gets behind National Golf Month

Former Westlife member and enthusiastic golfer Brian McFadden has pledged his support for National Golf Month.

The singer, who achieved global success with Westlife with songs including ‘Uptown Girl’ and ‘Queen of My Heart’, stressed the importance of growing female participation for the health of the game in the UK.

McFadden is currently on tour with former Boyzone band member Keith Duffy as part of the duo Boyzlife. They will be in London for a show on 29 April, the weekend prior to National Golf Month kicking off on the May bank holiday.

McFadden said, “I think it’s so important to stress that golf can be enjoyed in mixed groups – its one of the few activities which men and women can play together. Not only that, you can all club together and enjoy a laugh as you go around the course and hit a few balls. Boyzlife are well and truly behind #GirlsGetGolfing!”

He is the latest of a long list of celebrities to have pledged their support towards the campaign, which includes the BBC’s Naga Munchetty and Dan Walker, TalkSport’s Georgie Bingham and host of current and former pro golfers, including Charley Hull.

Doug Poole, project director of National Golf Month, said: ‘This is a man who has sold millions of records around the world who’s a great lover of golf, but also a keen believer in our campaign focus this year.’

National Golf Month takes place in May every year. It is an annual campaign coordinated by the British Golf Industry Association aimed at growing grassroots participation in the sport. Clubs, centres and pros have been encouraged to create and deliver free, innovative taster sessions aimed at new and lapsed female golfers.

Planned promotional activities include the #GirlsGetGolfing social media campaign, online advertising as well as nationwide radio advertising, provided by Bauer Media, which will run through the course of the month.

According to official statistics from Sport England, just 14% of active golfers in England are female, with the ratio being even lower in Wales. Furthermore, research carried out by Syngenta has found that new female participants are most attracted to free opportunities to get involved in golf.

Poole continued, ‘We’re aiming to get as many women on the course as possible this May. The profile and boost he gives the campaign goes a long way to helping us achieve that.’ Poole continued.

“The #GirlsGetGolfing social media campaign is already underway with loads of events already lined up for May. All players, whether they are new to the game or a seasoned pro, are being encouraged to use the hashtag to share their experiences through the month.”

The social media thunderclap is set to go live on 28 April and has attracted support from Sport England. To sign up and for more information, please click here

BGIA enquiries dpoolegolf@gmail.com

National Golf Month www.nationalgolfmonth.com

Tags: Bauer Media, BGIA, Boyzone, Brian McFadden, British Golf Industry Association, Charley Hull, Dan Walker, Doug Poole, Georgie Bingham, Naga Munchetty, National Golf Month, Sport England, Westlife