Free Membership for Children & Grandchildren at Oxford Golf Club

Oxford Golf Club are offering free membership to any children and grandchildren of full members of the club as part of an initiative to help grow the game of golf.

One of the county’s oldest clubs, with origins of golf being played on the Cowley Marsh’s site from as early as 1873, has backed an initiative led by England Golf to increase participation and encourage people to ‘Get into Golf’.

This new junior package has already been well received by both current and new members alike, with 10 memberships already taken since the start of the campaign in April.

Stephen Nicholson, General Manager of Oxford Golf Club was understandably pleased, stating: “The initial uptake of our free junior membership has been great to see.

“We are keen to encourage the juniors to take part in all of the exciting activities, coaching and competitions we have planned throughout the year, and in future moving into adulthood.

“Oxford Golf Club have a strong reputation of encouraging juniors, like single-figure handicapper Peter Pan, who only turned 12 years of age last week. And we hope that they will remain members and provide the longevity of membership for years to come.”

Looking after the development of the juniors of Oxford Golf Club is the responsibility of Joe Pepperell, the resident PGA Professional, and brother of European Tour player Eddie.

Joe said: “The more juniors we can get experiencing the game, the better! Once they have that buzz, all they want to do is get better and better.

“This is where the coaching experience really comes to fruition, and with a timetable of summer coaching classes, and fun events including skills games like golf darts being made available we can’t wait to get cracking!”

Full five or seven-day membership of Oxford Golf Club enables the free membership to be applicable to all children and grandchildren under the age of 18 on April 1st, 2017.

