FUN Golf gets the families playing
Story published at 16:52, Monday, March 27th, 2017
FUN Golf for all the family has got more than 120 people enjoying and playing the game at an Essex centre – and their numbers are set to grow in 2017. FUN Golf is a programme offered by the Golf Kingdom and supported by England Golf to get more people playing, particularly families.
When it was launched last year almost 40 families took the opportunity to join a three-week course between June and October, taken by a PGA professional, and with the emphasis on fun. They used colourful clubs and tennis-style balls and the activities included hitting giant targets on a large inflatable.
Ten new players have already gone on to play more golf by either taking an improvers’ course, a junior programme or by becoming a range user.
Now, FUN Golf is being re-launched for 2017, together with a Golf Kingdom Family membership, which will be available from June, to encourage new golfers to keep on having fun and playing the game.
“We’ve had great initial response to FUN Golf and we’re looking forward to attracting even more families in 2017 and creating a life-long habit,” said Scott Cranfield of the Golf Kingdom.
“We’ve listened to feedback from families about the importance of being flexible when offering times and dates for courses and we’ll be taking this into account for this year’s programme.
“Golf is the perfect game for families who want to have fun together and our new membership will give them unlimited use of the many activities at Golf Kingdom. As well as FUN Golf there’s the Moby Adventure Golf, Foot Golf, the short game area, range and golf course.”
England Golf has supported Golf Kingdom with this project as well as helping them understand their customers and potential customers. This information can be used to shape publicity for the campaign on social media and other promotional materials.
This is part of England Golf’s wider work to attract more families into the game and Family Golf Month in July will highlight activities across the country which can be enjoyed by all.
Claire Hodgson, England Golf Head of Participation, said: “All the generations can enjoy golf together and it doesn’t matter how young or old they are – or how well they play.
“We’re working with clubs across the country to spread this message and Family Golf Month will be a great opportunity to get more people playing. Watch out for news of lots of Get into golf activities to appeal to families who are looking for a great way to spend time together.”
Last year, England Golf and PING launched the PING Family Fourball which proved hugely successful. Entries for this year’s event open on 1 April and more information is available by clicking here.
England Golf also has a Family Guidance booklet available to clubs, which is packed with advice and ideas for events. Click here to find out more.
England Golf www.englandgolf.org
Golf Kingdom www.golfkingdom.net
Tags: Claire Hodgson, England Golf, Foot Golf, Fun Golf, Golf Kingdom, Moby Adventure Golf, Scott CranfieldTweet