‘Get into golf’ wins support of multi-course operators

The country’s leading multi-course operators are backing England Golf’s Get into golf campaign to inspire even more people to take up the game.

Eleven companies, representing over 100 golf clubs, are getting behind the Get into golf campaign by promoting their golfing opportunities through the getintogolf.org website

Nick Pink, England Golf Chief Executive, said: “This is fantastic news which means Get into golf will be even bigger and better in 2017. We are delighted to work in partnership with these multi-course operators and to help them to promote their excellent beginner programmes to an even wider audience.”

The companies are: Burhill Group Ltd, Crown, The Club Company, Cranfield Golf, Everyone Active, Glendale, Marriott, Maple Leaf, Mytime Active, Topgolf and QHotels.

Get into golf – supported by Sky Sports – is the national campaign for the Home Unions of England, Scotland and Wales, the European Tour, the Ladies European Tour, the PGA, the Golf Foundation and The R&A. It works with golf clubs and PGA professionals to offer taster sessions and beginner courses on its website, together with follow-on activities and introductory membership packages.

This year in England, the marketing campaign has had an overall reach of 19.8 million and the website attracted over 713,500 visitors in the six months to September. Over 730 golf clubs have engaged with Get into golf in 2016, promoting more than 13,000 activities across England, which has led to over 32,500 people getting involved in the game.

Planning is already underway to build on this success for 2017. Get into golf will again be supported by Sky Sports and the campaign will have greater weight with the involvement and backing of the multi-course operators.

Clubs and ranges, working with their County Development Officer, will also be offered greater insight into the market and into the motivations of those taking up golf, as well as access to tools to help them maximise their spending on marketing.

