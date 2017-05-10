Golf Express anniversary sets the pace

Golf Express is celebrating a very happy first birthday after a year highlighting that golf is a game which fits into any lifestyle.

England Golf launched the Golf Express campaign last May to promote shorter, quicker formats – and it has captured the mood of the moment.

Over the past 12 months, momentum has been gathering across the industry to prove that golf can be short, fun, fitted into a busy lifestyle – and show-stopping. What’s been happening?

Over 25,000 people have been encouraged by Golf Express to play 9-hole golf or other short circuits, with over 200 clubs already using the website to post offers.

Two months are dedicated to promoting Golf Express and England Golf is increasing investment in its national marketing campaign to drive traffic to the website, golfexpress9.org and to create even more interest around 9-hole golf and other shorter formats.

This weekend, the European Tour will hold its inaugural GolfSixes tournament at Centurion Club in St Albans, when two-man teams from 16 countries will compete over six-hole circuits, accompanied by showbiz razzamatazz.

The R&A has introduced a 9-hole competition for amateurs across GB&I, with the final taking place on the eve of The Open.

Top golfers like Charley Hull, Melissa Reid, Martin Kaymer and Padraig Harrington have all featured on video endorsing the pleasures of 9-hole golf.

England Golf ambassador Justin Rose has said he often plays 9 holes in practice and described Golf Express as: “A great way to play all the game in half the time.”

Bromley Golf Centre has branded itself as a Golf Express centre to back the campaign and draw attention to shorter formats.

Claire Hodgson, England Golf’s Head of Participation, commented: “It’s been fantastic to see the growing interest in short format golf and to get the support of top players and celebrities.

“Golf Express has shown many golfers that they really can fit the game in alongside all their commitments – and that it’s a great way for families to relax and have fun together.”

Nine-hole golf has plenty of health and social benefits. It can be played in just two hours while the player walks two to three miles, takes over 5000 steps and burns over 450 calories.

There’s an even faster, more athletic version, promoted by British Speedgolf, which has recently partnered Golf Express. Speedgolfers jog between shots and can complete a full 18 holes in under 80 minutes, or 9 holes in under 40 minutes.

“It’s been great to reach so many people in the first year of Golf Express and now we’re looking forward to getting even more players and golf clubs involved, showing golf really is game for all,” said Claire Hodgson.

To learn more about Golf Express and to find 9-hole or other short format offers and a directory of facilities visit www.golfexpress9.org

Tags: British Speedgolf, Claire Hodgson, England Golf, European Tour, Golf Express, GolfSixes