Golf Foundation thanks BGIA for £10,000 support for young golfers

The Golf Foundation has thanked members of the British Golf Industry Association (BGIA) for a pledged donation of £10,000, raised during the BGIA’s recent annual golf day, held at Woburn Golf Club on 12th April.

BGIA members teed it up on the marvellous Duke’s Course at Woburn in Spring sunshine on a day when the industry comes together to discuss all things golf while backing the next generation of young players.

The donation from the BGIA supports the fundraising requirement of the Golf Foundation as it helps the golf development bodies of England, Scotland and Wales to grow the game. The charity will invest the funds in its HSBC Golf Roots programme which reaches boys and girls from all backgrounds through golf in schools, communities and golf clubs, encouraging them to enjoy the playing and personal benefits of golf.

Foundation Chairman Stephen Lewis said: “The BGIA annual golf day and dinner was an excellent event and the members have shown genuine goodwill in support of grass roots junior golf. This donation will assist us further in our work and can only help as we all seek to protect the golf industry for the future.”

The Golf Foundation has ambitious targets in terms of recruitment and retention in golf clubs while all of its activity is underpinned by encouraging young people to learn the ‘Skills for Life’ that the game offers to its participants. By 2018, the charity is seeking to reach 500,000 youngsters through golf per year, guiding an extra 50,000 boys and girls through the gates of a golf club and creating 15,000 extra regular players annually.

Stephen Lewis thanked BGIA Chairman Philip Morley and Association Manager Ciara Morgan for staging the event so well and also the team at Woburn Golf Club, who once again provided brilliant facilities for all those taking part.

Stephen added: “Woburn has also been a great friend to the Golf Foundation and has raised thousands of pounds for the charity in recent years by asking club members to make a £2 donation as part of their individual annual subscriptions. This is a great way to help us to support new players coming into club golf.”

During the event, funds were also raised for the BGIA’s Grow Golf Fund, which supports golf initiatives that seek to grow golf participation in the UK. See more at www.bgia.org.uk/growgolf

HSBC Golf Roots and the Golf Foundation www.golf-foundation.org

Tags: BGIA, British Golf Industry Association, Ciara Morgan, Golf Foundation, HSBC Golf Roots, Philip Morley, Stephen Lewis, Woburn