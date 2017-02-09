Goodwood joins forces with Golfing4Life

Golf At Goodwood is delighted to announce a partnership with Golfing4Life (G4L), the newly launched non-profit organisation set up to help the development of young, talented golfers that have demonstrated the desire and ability to compete at the highest level.

This exciting partnership will mean Golf At Goodwood will become a base for the G4L golfers based in the south of England. Whilst these players will remain loyal to their home golf clubs, Golf At Goodwood will give them the opportunity to utilise its excellent facilities to help further develop their golfing aspirations.

James Byers, the founder of G4L, is delighted to be able to call Golf At Goodwood home. He said; “We are so happy that Golf At Goodwood has become our home in the south. This G4L hub will provide the perfect platform for our players. The use of Trackman and national standard practice facilities will be invaluable. Everything about Goodwood displays class and excellence and the championship standard Downs course will provide the perfect challenge for our players. Stuart Gillett and everyone connected to Goodwood have extended their already magnificent support, we are truly thankful.”

Recent improvements to the Downs course have been very well received and the course is a stiff test for any golfer, providing an ideal training location for these exciting young golfers as they prepare for major championships. Alongside the Park course and Academy, Goodwood’s facilities lend themselves to the development of talent.

G4L’s Steve Orr, an England Regional Coach, said; “The Downs Course at Goodwood is a wonderful test of golf and is a perfect championship challenge for the young elite golfers that represent G4L. It certainly tests every facet of the game and as a coach this is invaluable. The environment and facilities at Goodwood are just perfect for nurturing the talent we have at G4L and I look forward to working with the great team they have.”

Stuart Gillett, Golf At Goodwood General Manager, added: “We have been involved with G4L since its inception through their support of Golf At Goodwood Ambassador, Marco Penge, and so this is a natural transition for us. The work and support put in by the G4L team is fantastic and is really beneficial to these young golfers. This gives them the opportunity to play in events that they wouldn’t normally be able to and also most importantly be able to concentrate on their golf rather than worry about the cost.”

G4L players will have access to the Academy facilities at Golf At Goodwood, which, as well as a fully equipped driving range and six-hole pitch and putt course, offers state-of-the-art Trackman technology and a SAM Putt Lab studio.

