Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf Hong Kong Launches Golden Bear Golf Passport

The Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf at Hong Kong Golf & Tennis Academy (HKGTA) in Sai Kung has released the new Golden Bear Golf Passport. It provides access to world-class Nicklaus Academy instruction as well as its state-of-the-art practice facility and hitting stations. The launch of this program further HKGTA’s mission to promote sports in Hong Kong and develop a greater appreciation for golf in the city.

There are three levels for Passport holders, each with varied number of hours for instruction and practice time to fit the individual needs of the student. The Golden Bear Golf Passport is available for a 6-month period with access to the Nicklaus Academy facility from Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 10pm. The range and practice areas are lit for night play so students can enjoy the game even after work.

HKGTA is the first sports academy in the world that offers both the Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf and Bruguera Tennis Academy under one roof, and the first Bruguera Tennis Academy outside of Barcelona, Spain. Both academies’ training programmes integrate well-proven theories and state-of-the-art technology with internationally accredited trainers to help players enhance different aspects of their game and pursue excellence. HKGTA also offers a holistic approach to sports wellness, beyond just golf and tennis training, to balance both physical and mental well-being. This includes nutritional advice, sports massage, relaxation treatment facilities, and family activities at the Kids Academy. For more information, please visit www.hkgta.com

