January was a big month for Women’s Golf Day

It was standing room only at the Woman’s Golf Day (WGD) news conference, held in conjunction with the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Fla. A highly-informed panel of golf leaders consisting of Mark Gore (ClubCorp), David MacLaren (European Tour Properties), Steve Mona (World Golf Foundation) and Antony Scanlon (International Golf Federation), spoke poignantly about the future of golf, women as key economic influencers, and the importance of increasing inclusiveness for women and girls within the game.

During the news conference moderator Elisa Gaudet, founder of Women’s Golf Day, shared the numerous benefits of engaging women in the sport through the global WGD player development initiative. Gaudet encouraged golf course owners, PGA and LPGA golf professionals to register their facilities for the 2017 WGD event set for Tuesday June 6. (Online registration at: https://womensgolfday.com/)

At the news conference, Gaudet presented the CEO of the World Golf Foundation Steve Mona with the inaugural Women’s Golf Day Inspire Action Award.

“Steve played a pivotal role when we first started and his continuous support for Women’s Golf Day encouraging women to learn the skills that last a lifetime through golf, echoes much of what he is doing in other facets of the golf industry,” said Gaudet. “This award is a symbol of our appreciation for Steve’s involvement with a player development initiative that is changing the game of golf globally, and in a more inclusive way.”

Elisa Gaudet appeared on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive

Women’s Golf Day (WGD) is a global golf initiative launched in 2016 to introduce women and girls to the game and encourage existing golfers to tee it up in a fun and highly-inclusive environment. The inaugural one day, four-hour event, spanned 28 countries in 485 locations and introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport while transcending language, culture, religion, and race to celebrate golf, women and community.

To contact Elisa Gaudet the address is elisa@execgolfintl.com

For more information about the WGD initiative, to register as a host facility or as a participant for the Tuesday June 6 event, visit www.womensgolfday.com

Tags: Antony Scanlon, David MacLaren, Elisa Gaudet, Mark Gore, Steve Mona