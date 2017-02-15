Junior Golf Alliance and JOLF Merge

JOLF was established by Neil Plimmer and Jonathan Shipstone in 2012, offering a structured yet flexible coaching programme to children and young people. The programme is currently being delivered by over 20 coaches and to over 2,000 children, with Neil himself delivering to over 400 children in the Sussex area.

The Junior Golf Alliance was established in September 2016 to offer training and support to junior golf coaches across Europe. Since then, membership to the organization has been steadily growing and the uptake of its initial series of six eLearning courses has proved extremely popular.

The Executive Board of the JGA, which includes both Neil and Jonathan along with Nevil Perryman-Best and Matthew Orwin, has decided to merge the two interests with a view to offering a combined ‘training and programme’ service to the JGA members.

Commenting on the merger, Nevil Perryman-Best says: “The Junior Golf Alliance and JOLF have obvious synergies in what they offer. Merging the two organisations will allow us to spread the JOLF programme of junior coaching to a wider audience, whilst also improving the experience of the children through the training and support of those JOLF coaches.”

The JOLF programme, which is delivered under license by a number of Golf Professionals, will continue but under the purview of the Junior Golf Alliance. JOLF will remain as the children and parent-facing brand.

Junior Golf Alliance www.juniorgolfalliance.co.uk

Tags: JOLF, Jonathan Shipstone, Junior Golf Alliance, Matthew Orwin, Neil Plimmer, Nevil Perryman-Best