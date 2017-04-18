Ladies European Tour pros get behind National Golf Month

Charley Hull, England’s number one ranked golfer and a member of professional golf’s Ladies European Tour, is backing this year’s National Golf Month’s 2017 efforts to get more women playing the sport.

National Golf Month (NGM) is happening this May in the UK. It will focus on promoting the health, wellbeing and social benefits of the sport to women and is offering thousands of opportunities for women and girls up and down the country to try the game for free, if they register on National Golf Month’s web site nationalgolfmonth.com

Charley, who is acting as an ambassador for NGM, said: “National Golf Month is a great opportunity for professionals on the Tour to showcase the sport at grass roots level and to help drive interest in our great game. I’d encourage everyone who’s interested in giving golf a try to sign up for the campaign on the website. From there they can share their experience and help spread the word!”

Mark Lichtenhein, Chairman of the Ladies European Tour, said, “National Golf Month is about getting women and girls to try the game for the first time. As a professional tour, our members recognise their role in growing the game throughout the world and inspiring the next generation of female players to play the sport.

“Golf’s return to the Olympic Games last year underlined just how golf has grown into a mainstream participation sport. And with fitness experts agreed that walking is the best possible exercise for all ages, golf is also one of the best ways to stay healthy!”

Ladies European Tour pros Charley Hull and Mel Reid are both backing this year’s campaign. Other UK members of the Tour will encourage clubs and pros to schedule their own “taster” sessions via the nationalgolfmonth.com by promoting the site on social media.

May marks the beginning of a two month programme for the promotion of women’s golf by the Ladies European Tour, working with the sport’s other governing bodies. At the beginning of June the Tour’s headquarters at The Buckinghamshire will host the European qualifying tournament for this year’s U.S. Women’s Open (to be held at Bedminster, New Jersey, from July 10-16), where the best players will have an opportunity to earn a qualifying spot for the major championship.

National Golf Month is an annual programme aimed at growing participation in the sport coordinated by the British Golf Industry Association. For May 2017, it will focus on encouraging women to take up the game as its primary target for this year’s month long campaign, which starts on May 1st 2017. Golf clubs, centres and pros can now upload free opportunities for new and lapsed players to try golf in May by visiting nationalgolfmonth.com. The social media thunderclap is set to go live on 28 April and has attracted support from Sport England. To sign up and for more information, please click here.

