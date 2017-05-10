Macdonald Hotels & Resorts launches free junior golf membership campaign

As part of its on-going commitment to increase golf participation, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, the UK’s largest independent hotel group, has launched a campaign to provide children with the opportunity to become a junior member, free of charge.

Children aged 17 or under will be able to enjoy a free flexible membership at one of Macdonald Hotels & Resorts’ five UK golf venues, providing their parent or guardian is a new or existing member.

With four different teeing options available on each of its golf courses, juniors of all ages and abilities are able to enjoy the tournament-quality facilities throughout the network of Macdonald Hotels & Resorts golf venues.

Keith Pickard, Group Director of Golf, Leisure & Spa at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “Macdonald Hotels & Resorts is committed to a number of initiatives that encourage the next generation of golfers to take up the game and to help preserve its long-term future.

“This campaign will help make golf membership even more affordable for families and it would be great to see as many juniors as possible take advantage of it, so one day we may see a golfer winning a Major Championship who was first inspired to take up the game as part of our free junior golf initiative.”

Usually costing £325 per year, junior golfers will be given a flexible points-based membership, operated by PlayMoreGolf, which will provide them with 100 points – 80 of these to be utilised at their designated ‘home’ club and 20 reserved for rounds at other ‘away’ Macdonald Hotels & Resorts venues – with points deducted from their allocation each time they play a round of golf.

Keith added: “Our flexible golf memberships are ideal for younger golfers, as they provide the chance to play golf at a time that best suits them and hopefully it will make a real impact and create a number of lifelong members.”

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts is already involved in a number of successful initiatives to introduce children to the game, including working alongside European Tour professional and brand ambassador Stephen Gallacher, to support the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, which helps junior golfers maximise their potential through playing golf.

Children will be able to enjoy a free golf membership at the five participating Macdonald Hotels & Resorts venues including: Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa; Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa; Macdonald Spey Valley Golf & Country Club Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel, Golf & Spa or Macdonald Linden Hall Golf & Country Club.

Further details on the junior golf offer and the specific terms and conditions are available at: www.macdonaldhotels.co.uk

