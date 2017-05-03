May Is ‘Player Development Month’ at Troon Facilities Worldwide

In an effort to grow the game of golf, Troon has launched “Player Development Month” as Troon daily-fee facilities, private clubs and Troon Golf Academies around the world will join together to conduct more than 500 introductory golf clinics and “Get Into Golf” clinics throughout the month of May. 2017 marks the sixth year that Troon has promoted May as Player Development Month. Over the last six years, thousands of golfers have been introduced to golf through fun, affordable and educational clinics at Troon facilities.

Additionally, a number of Troon-affiliated facilities are kicking off Player Development Month by participating in “Let’s Play Golf Week” during the first week of May. Golf Channel’s Morning Drive will serve as Let’s Play Golf Week’s on-air hub with special guests and in-show content featured on each of the themed days. Themed days include World’s Largest Golf Outing, Bring a Beginner Day, Family Golf Days and more.

“Troon facilities, associates and teaching professionals work tirelessly to grow the game and introduce new golfers to their respective clubs throughout the year,” said Mike Ryan, executive vice president and co-chief operating officer, Troon. “In May our facilities ramp up the frequency of these introductory events in an effort to bring even more golfers to the game. This year we are excited to incorporate Let’s Play Golf Week activities to further enhance opportunities to get into the game and get connected with Troon-affiliated facilities.”

As part of Player Development Month, Troon facilities will be hosting numerous “Get Into Golf” clinics and activities. The Get Into Golf program, developed by Troon and introduced in 2016, provides all the tools necessary to give golf a test run, including golf clubs and golf balls, practice range time, a weekly ‘intro to golf’ clinic and ending with a three-hole test run – so participants can get a taste of what it’s like to be on a golf course in a friendly, fun and non-competitive atmosphere. Get Into Golf starts at just $39 at participating Troon facilities across the globe.

For scheduling information, a full list of participating Troon courses, and to learn more about the Get Into Golf program, visit TroonGolf.com/GetIntoGolf.

For more information on Troon Player Development Month and a full list of clinics, visit www.TroonGolf.com/player-development.html. To learn more about all of Troon’s “grow the game initiatives visit www.PlayTroon.com.

