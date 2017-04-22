Mini Summit Focus on Growing the Game in Vietnam

Growing the game in the dynamic Vietnamese golf marketplace will be the theme at next week’s Club Management Mini Summit.

Featuring three high-profile speakers, the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) organised event on April 28 will be attended by a mixture of club managers and industry professionals.

Held in partnership with the Els Performance Golf Academy (EPGA), Ernie Els Design and Troon, the gathering coincides with the staging of the Vietnam Turfgrass Management Education Seminar at the BRG Legend Hill Golf Resort (April 27-28).

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Given that Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing golf markets on the planet we felt it was appropriate to focus attention on the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for the game in the country.

“Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Danang are already on the map as outstanding golfing destinations and, with the support of the Vietnamese Government, it is anticipated that more than 30 new golf courses will be built in the coming years.

“The recent launch of the Els Performance Golf Academy has added further momentum while there are strong indications that the number of indigenous people playing the game is increasing.

“Among many AGIF member companies there is a sense optimism that golf in Vietnam will develop in a sustainable fashion.”

Taking place at the Els Performance Golf Academy, which is located within the master-planned Ecopark residental community on the outskirts of Hanoi, the Mini Summit will feature presentations from Wayne Johnson, Thad Bell and Bruce Williams.

Johnson (pictured), whose background and expertise within the golf industry spans over three decades and is currently Director of Instruction at the Els Performance Golf Academy, will set the ball rolling by revealing the EPGA’s Teaching Methods and Facilities.

As part of the team responsible for the creation and implementation of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai and season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Johnson worked closely with the European Tour as Director of Instruction in the creation, development and management of the European Tour Performance Institute Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.

Thad Bell, Design Associate Asia Office with Ernie Els Design, graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor in Landscape Architecture and has over 17 years of experience in the golf course design industry. He will address the topic of ‘Nine-Hole Par-Three Designs on Growing the Game’.

Part of the team at Ernie Els Design since 2006 when he directed the implementation of the award-winning Anahita Four Seasons golf course on the island of Mauritius, Bell previously worked with Nicklaus Design and Nugent Golf Associates and has been involved with courses in the United States, South Africa, Middle East and China.

Bruce Williams, International Marketing Manager for Grigg Bros, a Past President of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) and a Board Member of the AGIF, will then focus on ‘Grow the Game Initiatives’.

During his career, Williams has trained more than 140 individuals who are currently golf course superintendents or assistants. He is a highly-rated speaker and instructor for GCSAA and the PGA of America.

To conclude proceedings, there will be a tour of the facilities at the EPGA. As well as providing training and support for the Vietnam national golf team, the Academy will also be engaged in developing the instructional skill-set for potential Vietnamese golf trainers.

Lynge said: “The Federation is committed to offering educational platforms aimed at improving overall standards in club management in Asia and we thank all three speakers as well as the Els Performance Golf Academy, Ernie Els Design and Troon for their help in putting together this Mini Summit.”

To sign up for the Mini Summit, contact AGIF Secretariat at pk.ong@agif.asia

