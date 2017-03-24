Mothers & Daughters Celebrate 85th Year of Event

One of the UK’s longest-running events for female golfers celebrates its 85th birthday next month when the Mothers & Daughters foursomes scratch event takes place over 27 holes at Royal Mid-Surrey GC on 8th April.

The historic Mothers & Daughters competition was first staged at Ranelagh in 1932 for members of the Veterans’ Ladies Golf Association, but became an open event and switched to Royal Mid-Surrey 30 years later.

The Richmond-based club has hosted the popular foursomes’ format for the past 55 years and provided many of its winners. Among them was the legendary Pam Barton, who won it with her mother in 1935 before becoming the British and United States champion golfer the following year.

Other distinguished winners include Angela and Glenna Bonallack, wife and daughter of the greatest British amateur golfer Sir Michael Bonallack; Liz Boatman who played and captained the Curtis cup team; Jill Thornhill who played Curtis Cup; and Angela Uzielli who won 22 times with her mother and played Curtis Cup. Liz Boatman, Jill Thornhill and Glenna Beasley (nee Bonallack) are all playing this year.

“The event is open to all abilities of mums and daughters, with both scratch and handicap prizes. The main thing about the day is to play golf with your mum or your daughter, to have fun and to enjoy an excellent lunch.” said event organiser Sheila Stirling.

The club, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year and boasts more than 309 members in its ladies section, stages the event on the Pam Barton course, named after the great player who won the title in 1935.

A limited number of spaces are available and entries are still being accepted. Entry forms can be found at www.rmsgc.co.uk/mothers_daughters.

