Mottram Hall Offers Free Membership to Under-18s

As part of QHotels’ nationwide initiative to encourage more people to play golf, Mottram Hall – Cheshire’s finest golf and leisure resort – is now offering free membership to junior golfers.

Previously, the ‘free membership’ offer was available only to juniors whose parents were members at the club, but in an innovative move, the head of golf at Mottram Hall, Rob Warrener, has elected to open up the offer to any under-18s in the local area to encourage more to take up the sport.

Membership, which is available for juniors aged between eight and 18, includes unlimited unaccompanied access to the championship golf course for those 14 and over – under-14s must be accompanied by an adult member; 10 per cent discount in all QHotels golf shops (excluding hardware); 20 per cent discount on food and drink; and discounted green fees for guests.

Warrener said: “This is a great opportunity for junior golfers in this part of Cheshire to either progress as a golfer or learn to play at the top venue in the region. Golf is sometimes accused of being prohibitively expensive for youngsters to get into, so this move means cost is no longer a barrier and should encourage many more juniors to come along and play.”

Youngsters – and their parents – have a great chance to experience for themselves the atmosphere and enjoyment available at Mottram Hall on April 27, when the four-star resort hosts one of its popular open days.

Part of the multi-award-winning QHotels group, Mottram Hall sits in 270 acres of Cheshire’s finest parkland, one mile from the picturesque village of Prestbury – and just 15 miles from the centre of Manchester – and was the host venue for the 2013 European Seniors PGA Championship.

The 7,006 yard, par-72 Championship Course – comprising magnificent parkland fairways dotted with oak and beech trees, and tricky, well-guarded greens – is broken up into two contrasting circuits of nine. The front nine, with its impressive backdrop of the 18th century hall, gently rolls over meadowland and offers the golfer many chances to make a score. The back nine winds through some lush woodland and is a much more demanding test of golf.

The multi-award-winning, four-star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in unique resort locations including Slaley Hall – recently voted ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the 2017 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Oulton Hall, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

Mottram Hall www.qhotels.co.uk/our-locations/mottram-hall

Tags: Mottram Hall, QHotels, Rob Warrener