MPs declare support for National Golf Month

Politicians declared their support for the #GirlsGetGolfing initiative on social media and supported calls for golf clubs and pros to register ‘taster’ sessions aimed at getting more women on the course.

Karl McCartney MP, Member of Parliament for Lincoln and Group Co-Chairman said “The Parliamentary Golf Group is committed to growing the game in all corners of the United Kingdom, so we are delighted to fully support this #GirlsGetGolfing campaign.”

“14% of golf participants in the UK are women compared to up to 35% in countries such as Germany and Sweden. Encouraging more women and girls to play golf is not only a challenge but represents a massive opportunity for clubs to exploit this gap in the market, and provide more opportunities for women and girls to take part in physical activity.

“There simply hasn’t been a better time be involved in the sport. Golf is a great game that can be enjoyed with friends or family, and women should seek out opportunities taking place in their local area.”

Doug Poole, Project Director of National Golf Month said: “I want to thank the Parliamentary Group for Golf for their support. To have their backing is a massive boost as we draw closer towards the start of the campaign. Together with high-profile pro golfers who are already on board and the hundreds of clubs and pros who are helping to support the campaign at the grassroots level, I have every confidence that this National Golf Month will be the best one yet.

“The British Golf Industry Association, the organisers of the #GirlsGetGolfing campaign, are an associate member of the Parliamentary Golf Group.

“The campaign first and foremost about banging the drum about the health and social benefits that our game has to offer and using that to help grow grassroots participation. But it’s also about mobilising clubs and pros up and down the country to create and deliver innovative opportunities to attract more female golfers. There is still time for clubs, centres and pros to register bespoke, free taster sessions for people to book via the website,” Poole continued.

New participants interested in playing the game during May can now visit www.nationalgolfmonth.com to search for taster sessions taking place in their local area.

