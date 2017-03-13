Mytime Active strikes deal with UK FootGolf
Story published at 14:49, Monday, March 13th, 2017
Mytime Active, one of the UK’s largest pay & play golf operators, has agreed a long term partnership deal with the UK FootGolf Association (UKFGA).
FootGolf is one of the fastest growing and most talked about sports in the UK, with more than 60,000 people playing each week on over 180 certified FootGolf courses across the UK (in 2016).
Mytime Active is a social enterprise with charitable objectives, and invests in a range of projects and services to meet the needs of the diverse local communities in which they work. As a multiple-site golf operator, there is a focus on making the game fun and accessible to everyone. Their friendly clubs welcome players of all ages and abilities to 16 beautiful courses across Kent, the Midlands and the South Coast.
Mytime Active also delivers a range of healthcare services across the UK, including child and adult weight management, Health Trainers and NHS Health Checks, as well as managing 6 leisure sites across the London Borough of Bromley.
Mytime Active already offers FootGolf at some golf venues, but this will now be extended to 8 out of 16 courses (with more potentially looking to offer FootGolf in the near future). FootGolf is an excellent way to diversify their golf offering and provide local communities with this hybrid sport, which has seen remarkable growth since its inception in the UK back in 2012.
This new partnership will see the UKFGA commit to helping Mytime Active realise the full potential of FootGolf. This will include promoting the health and wellbeing benefits and engaging with local communities to get people active.
FootGolf is played on a traditional golf course, combining the best of two popular sports. The beauty of this game lies in the strategic combination of power and precision needed to achieve the goal of getting the ball to the hole in the fewest number of shots.
In February the UKFGA announced plans to launch a UK Club FootGolf League in Spring 2017. This will be a nationwide competition, and all certified FootGolf clubs will be invited to enter a team. The initial stages will be regionalised leagues, the winners of each progressing to national knockout stages, with the overall winners being crowned UK Club Champions in Autumn 2017.
Jason Stanton, Operations Director for Mytime Active, stated: “At Mytime Active we believe in doing golf differently, we want our facilities to be accessible for the whole community, supporting people to get more from life. Our partnership with UK FootGolf is enabling us to realise this ambition, engaging new audiences and promoting the wider benefits of the game.”
Gareth May, Head of UK Development for the UK FootGolf Association, stated: “It is fantastic to announce this long-term partnership with Mytime Active. The group have been with us since 2013 and clearly see the benefit in offering FootGolf at some of their Golf establishments. Their ethos is all about making sport fun, accessible and enjoyable, and the sport of FootGolf fits this perfectly. It will help improve utilisation of the golf course at quiet times of the day, brings in significant revenue from green fees and secondary spend, and also introduces new people to a golf environment, which then has a positive effect on golf participation. We are very excited to work with Mytime Active over the next 4 years and together improve the sport for both leisure and elite level players.”
UK FootGolf Association www.ukfootgolf.com
Mytime Active Golf www.mytimeactive.co.uk/golf
