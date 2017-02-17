National Alliance for Accessible Golf Announces 2017 Board of Directors

The National Alliance for Accessible Golf (Alliance) has announced its 2017 Executive Committee and Board of Directors. The Alliance 2017 Board of Directors is comprised of:

President Mike Tinkey, TinkeyWorks, Mt. Pleasant, SC;

Vice President Melissa Low, Senior Director, Communications & Advocacy, Club Managers Association of America, Alexandria, VA;

Treasurer Sheryl Bindelglass, Golf Range Association of America and Sheryl Golf, Martinsville, NJ;

Secretary Jan Bel Jan, Member, American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA), Jupiter, FL;

Member At Large Greg Conrad, Assistant Vice President – Golf Bruno Event Team, Urbandale, IA;

Immediate President Betsy Clark, Ph.D., President, dbc Consulting, Port Orange, FL;

Ex Officio Trey Holland, Indianapolis, IN;

Justin Apel, Executive Director, Golf Course Builders Association of America, Lincoln, NE;

Tom Brawley, Sr. Director, Membership Services, PGA of America, Palm Beach Gardens, FL;

Andrew Brockman, Cincinnati, OH;

John Burns, North Wales, PA;

James Cramer, Vice President, Communications, PGA Tour, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL;

Dana Dempsey, MS, CTRS, Director, Therapeutic Recreation, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children / ATRA, Dallas, TX;

Nancy Henderson, Senior Vice President, LPGA, Daytona Beach, FL;

Beth Major, Director, Community Affairs, United States Golf Association, Far Hills, NJ;

Chava McKeel, Director, Government Relations, Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, Lawrence, KS;

Ronnie Miles, Director of Advocacy & Compliance, National Golf Course Owners Association, Charleston, SC;

Steve Mona, Chief Executive Officer, World Golf Foundation, St. Augustine, FL;

Andy Phipps, Raleigh, NC;

Ron Tristano, PGA Professional, Challenge Golf at Edwin Shaw Rehab, Akron, OH;

Rick Shoemaker, Director of Operations, Heritage Golf Group, Hilton Head, SC; and

Mitchell L. Stump, CPA, Club Tax Network, Club Book Series and Hospitality Financial Technology Professionals, Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

The Board of Directors is assisted by GAIN Program/Grants Consultant Gary Robb and Executive Director Stephen Jubb, PGA.

The National Alliance for Accessible Golf provides both expertise and guidance in all aspects of the Alliance’s business and strategic priorities, while focusing on its mission to increase participation of people with disabilities in the game of golf through awareness, education, training initiatives and program funding.

The National Alliance for Accessible Golf is a charitable organization working to ensure the opportunity for all individuals to play the game of golf. The Alliance is represented by major golf organizations in the United States, organizations that provide services for people with disabilities and other advocates. Through GAIN™ (Golf: Accessible and Inclusive Networks) and other programs, the Alliance promotes inclusion and awareness to the golf industry, golf instructors, and the public. With the support of the USGA, the Alliance has granted more than $789,000 to local programs. For more information about Alliance programs, please visit www.accessgolf.org

