PGA Tees Up £50k Donation To Golf Foundation

The PGA has underlined its continued commitment to grow the game of golf with a £50,000 donation to one of the sport’s leading charities.

PGA captain Nicky Lumb presented the cheque to Golf Foundation chairman Stephen Lewis at the PGA’s annual luncheon in London.

With many PGA pros working closely with the Foundation at grass roots level, the PGA’s backing is a natural step according to the Association’s chief executive Sandy Jones.

“The vast majority of our PGA Members run junior programmes, many in conjunction with the Golf Foundation, and often give their skill and expertise on a voluntary basis to encourage new generations of golfers so we are delighted to show our support for grass roots golf,” said Jones.

Among the projects administered by the Foundation as part of its HSBC Golf Roots programme are the easy-to-learn and lively StreetGolf and Tri-Golf formats for young people of all abilities in the community and local schools.

The Foundation has worked hard to break down barriers in golf and making the sport more accessible for juniors to help boost participation rates.

Among its successes is the PGA-endorsed Junior Golf Passport scheme which has proved popular with pros and is aimed at enhancing the experience of youngsters and helping clubs attract new golfers to the game.

Stephen Lewis, the Golf Foundation’s chairman, said: “This generous donation from the PGA will be highly beneficial towards our national strategy, which is actively helping more young people to enjoy the playing and personal benefits of golf.

“The PGA continues to be a major supporter as this charity encourages boys and girls from all backgrounds to ‘Start, Learn and Stay’ in the sport. It is also fantastic that increasing numbers of individual PGA Professionals are helping to make golf accessible and fun for a greater mix of young people, which is vital for the future of the game.”

