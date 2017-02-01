Select ‘Outstanding’ Individuals and Groups for Golf Foundation Awards

Supporters of the sport up and down the country can join the Golf Foundation in celebrating the ‘heroes of junior golf’ by making their nominations for the charity’s annual Presidents’ Awards.

Every year the prestigious awards honour some of the excellent people who work or volunteer at the grass roots of the game and assist the Golf Foundation to achieve its aim of helping young people to enjoy the playing and personal benefits of golf.

This year’s Presidents’ Awards will be staged in May at Wentworth on the eve of the BMW PGA Championship. Held courtesy of one of the Foundation’s chief supporters, the European Tour, and Wentworth Club, this is always a special occasion attended by some of golf’s most influential figures.

The deadline for nominations is 24 February and details plus nomination forms can be found now at www.golf-foundation.org

The Golf Foundation calls on supporters of the game’s grass roots to make their nominations to reward these people of integrity who happily give their time to help the work of this golf charity’s national HSBC Golf Roots programme.

This all year-round work aims to provide any young person, regardless of background or ability, with the opportunity to enjoy the playing and personal benefits of golf and encourages them to ‘Start, Learn and Stay’ in the sport.

Volunteers, PGA Professionals, teachers, sports development workers, administrators, sport partnerships and local authorities are among those who can be nominated for nine awards for individuals and group projects.

The most prestigious is the ‘Sir Henry Cotton Award’, which is presented for outstanding service in the development of young golfers over a sustained period of time.

Brendon Pyle, Chief Executive of the Golf Foundation, said: “Our Presidents’ Awards represent a wonderful opportunity for this charity and our partners to celebrate outstanding commitment at the grass roots of junior golf. We have welcomed some great people of all ages to the stage at Wentworth in recent years and I am sure we will once again receive some excellent nominations this year.”

The closing date for nominations is 24 February 2017 and anyone can take part in this process.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the ‘Presidents’ Awards’ page in ‘About Us’ at www.golf-foundation.org

