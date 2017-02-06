Sport England announces £8.48m award for golf

Sport England today announced an £8.48m award to the England Golf Partnership (EGP) to support talented players and encourage regular golfers to continue playing.

EGP Chairman, Nic Coward, said: “There are 3.6m golfers in England, and the game continues to produce many world-class players. We will continue to work with Sport England on our many projects and initiatives that deliver great results across the country.

“Our main aim is for all involved in the sport to work together in partnership, to put golfers first and to give everyone the best possible experience within the sport.

“Now we know the level of award from Sport England, we will consider our next steps, taking time to look at how best to deliver with the resources available to us.”

The funding award comes at a time when golf in England is enjoying a flourishing profile, thanks to the Olympic gold medal success of Justin Rose, reports of increased membership from 30% of clubs, support from Parliamentarians and publicity around the health and wellbeing benefits of the game, which contribute to golf’s positive impact on society.

The England Golf Partnership brings together the amateur governing body, England Golf, and the Professional Golfers’ Association to grow the game with the support of the Golf Foundation and Sport England National Lottery funding. The Partnership’s Whole Sport Plan for golf aims to increase and widen participation in golf, from grass roots to elite level.

