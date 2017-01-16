Success Comes In All Shapes and Sizes at Oulton Hall Golf Academy

The Oulton Hall Golf Academy has recorded several notable successes during 2016 across the age groups.

Huddersfield-based European Tour star Chris Hanson, coached at Oulton Hall by QHotels’ group academy director Mark Pearson, has retained his card for 2017 and now enjoys full playing rights.

Another Pearson prodigy, Sam Connor, recorded three victories on the 1836 Tour, while Ed Battye secured the Yorkshire amateur order-of-merit title. Pearson also coaches 15-handicapper John Riordan, who was selected as vice-captain for the Disabled Golf Association’s Team England, and Elliot Lister, whom he helped reduce his three handicap to plus-one in just 10 months.

Thomas Devine, Oulton Hall’s FUEL Golf Junior Programme director, oversaw the introduction of nearly 800 youngsters to the game as part of its outreach project. Ewan Bromley, 14, made his debut for Yorkshire juniors after reducing his handicap from six to three, while eight-year-old Sam McIntyre won the prestigious American Golf UK under-eight title.

Meanwhile, class AA PGA professional Lee Morrisroe showed that golf coaching is not all about swing planes and launch angles, when he helped Chris Mott, 55, win his first StartGolf competition … after switching him from left to right-handed!

Pearson was understandably delighted with the results from the Oulton Hall academy – and from the six other QGolf Academies across the country.

He said: “The successes we’ve seen at Oulton Hall show that good coaching can have a positive effect on golfers regardless of age or handicap. And these are only the headline successes: for others, success may come in smaller packages, like clearing a pond for the first time, playing 18 holes for the first time, or breaking 100 for first time.

“But our academy coaches are there with them every step of the way, whether it’s adjusting their set-up or merely high-fiving them when they come off the course after a pleasing round. QHotels has provided something for everybody with the range of available tuition programmes and packages and, as coaches, we’re really enjoying working with and celebrating with our academy members.”

The QGolf Academy programme is available at seven QHotel golf resorts, including prestigious venues such as Slaley Hall in Hexham, Northumberland, and Belton Woods, in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Among the products on offer, individuals can enjoy a range of packages designed to suit all abilities and budgets, with the latest state-of-the-art technology providing instant swing analysis and all individual lessons receiving online feedback and a development plan.

Free outreach to schools and open weekends, a structured learning programme for five to 16-year-olds in six modules and free membership are all included in the QGolf Academy FUEL golf junior tuition programme.

A range of attractive benefits are also available in the academy’s StartGolf beginner teaching packages including free introductory sessions, low-cost group tuition and membership offers, while its BetterGolf group tuition sessions offer complimentary game assessment to members in addition to a variety of learning golf seminars and specialist clinics.

And QGolf Academy also caters for the corporate sector, with beginner packages, golf clinics, video and business networking opportunities available with its Corporate Tuition Services.

Part of the award-winning QHotels group, Oulton Hall features 27 holes designed by leading golf course architect Dave Thomas and outstanding practice facilities, boasting the north of England’s leading golf performance centre.

