TGI Golf Partnership and love.golf team up to drive female participation

More women could be falling in love with golf thanks to a new partnership between the UK and Ireland’s leading golf retail services group and a pioneering female golf coaching programme.

love.golf, the social group golf experience for women, is teaming up with the TGI Golf Partnership and its network of more than 450 PGA Professionals.

The partnership will see love.golf work with TGI Golf to provide market intelligence and practical advice on how to successfully reach, engage and convert new female customers.

TGI Golf Partners signing up to become love.golf coaches will attend regional workshops on February 27 (Rudding Park Hotel, Harrogate) and March 7 (Cumberwell Park, Bath) led by love.golf founder and Fellow PGA Professional Alastair Spink.

Managing Director of the TGI Golf Partnership, Eddie Reid, said: “We have been following love.golf for some time and are impressed with its alternative, customer-centric approach to introducing women to golf and the commercial opportunities it offers our Partners.

“We were especially pleased to have love.golf head coach Alastair Spink come and speak at our Business Conference and present detailed insights from the market research and academic study that underpins this programme.”

love.golf is an award-winning social group coaching product for women that focuses on learning by playing on the golf course, rather than the practice range.

The programme is supported by Syngenta, the global agriculture company and leading developer of innovative turf management solutions for golf courses, and is part of the company’s ‘Unlocking Golf’s True Potential’ campaign

love.golf founder and head coach Alastair Spink, said: “It’s clear that as leading retailers, TGI Golf Partners really understand the different needs of customers and that a different approach is required to successfully engage and retain new female players. What we will be doing is showing the Partners, through our proven, market researched programme, what it takes to help women not just learn a new skill but fall in love with a game that they can play with friends and family, for life.”

To sign up for one of the love.golf workshops, PGA professionals can visit www.love.golf/workshops2017

